Robert J. Voisin

Robert J. Voisin, 71, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Robert was born on April 27, 1951, in Titusville to the late Leon H. and Crissie (Shaw) Voisin.

Ellen Joan Miller
Ellen Joan Miller, 94, of 61 Olean Road, Derrick City, formerly of 576 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bradford Manor, surrounded by her loving family.

Louisa M. Detar services set

A celebration of life service for Louisa M. Detar, 88, of Falls Creek, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Penvose officiating.

Donald Eugene 'Gene' 'Curly' Curll
Donald Eugene “Gene” “Curly” Curll, 88, of Riverview Avenue, Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Richard Vern 'Dick' Strauser
Richard Vern “Dick” Strauser, 75, of Sligo, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his family.

Anna E. Sherman
Anna E. Sherman, 85, a resident of 550 Keely Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness, with family at her bedside.

Thomas Edward Hare
Thomas Edward Hare, 70, of Loxahatchee, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

Sheila Ann Rivers
Sheila Ann Rivers, age 76, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022, after a reoccurrence of her cancer, which she had been courageously battling for eight years.

Cheryl D. Karns
Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Paul D. Berringer
Paul D. Berringer, 82, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Omer R. Smith
Omer R. Smith, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

George L. Beach

George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare.

Tony L. Schirmer
Tony L. Schirmer, 61, of Meadville, went to his Lord and Savior on Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at the Meadville Medical Center with his daughter by his side.

Carlisle Verner Lloyd
Carlisle Verner Lloyd, 80 of Penn Township was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 13, 2022 following a long illness.

Bruce McGinnis
Bruce McGinnis, age 65, formerly of Oil City who currently resided in Birmingham, Alabama recently passed away peacefully at his home.

Leona Noreen Cathcart
Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, 2022.

James Ronald Marshall
James Ronald Marshall, age 77, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville.

Josephine L. McCoy
Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands.

Don E. Bellinger

Don E. Bellinger, 71, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. He is survived by children Andy, Chris and Dawnann.

Eula Weckerly Karns
Eula Weckerly Karns of Oil City passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She resided for the last six years at 2 Scotts Drive, Oil City, at the residence of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law William Dudzic.

Barbara Rauschenberg
Barbara Rauschenberg, 72, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9th, 2022 after a lifelong fight with heart disease. She will be spending her 73rd birthday, on October 13th, with her husband Donald, who left us in 2012.

Rita Mae Erwin
Rita Mae Erwin, 90, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

Roger Allen Skinner
Roger Allen Skinner, age 63, of Knox Dale, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Penn Highland-DuBois, due to a stroke and complications.

Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front St., Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue until she went to the nursing home.