Robert J. Womer Jr., 63, of Cooperstown, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, as a result of COVID-19.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 24th at noon at the Rouseville Community Center, 300 3rd St., Rouseville.
William C. Barrett, 85 of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Laurea and Wilford Barrett.
Ruth R. Clark, 100, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Donald L. Johnson, 83, of Oakland Township, Franklin, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
An upbeat celebration of life for Dr. D. Shane Koch, who passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, will be held June 28th, in Nickleville.
Regina Isabella Kurtzhals, 87 of Midlothian, Va., peacefully passed away at St. Francis Medical Center on Wednesday June 16, 2021.
Samuel E. Paup, 61, of Venus, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Brayton C. Rodgers, age 94, formerly of Oil City, passed away Feb 15th, 2021, in McMurray Hills Manor, McMurray.
Mark E. Rummel, 63, of Sligo, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home.
Marian Louise Rodgers, age 94, of Oil City, died peacefully early Tuesday morning June 22, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Freda A. Rossey, 92, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Lynda Diane Young, 68, of Shippenville passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, surrounded by family at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Kay L. Zerbe, age 73, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, June 21, 2021.
Richelle B. "Ricci" Aaron, 42, of Summerville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after putting up a strong fight against breast cancer.
Mary Ann Bedick passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Worcester, Mass.
Jerry L. Best, age 72, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, June 21, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Ruth "Peg" Ann Hockman, age 88, of Shippenville, formerly of Coal Hill, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run personal care home.
Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.
Betty E. McKisson, age 84, of Fisher, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Tim Miller, 55, of Seneca, formerly of Tionesta, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday morning, June 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mark F. Rathfon, 64, of Clarion passed away at Penn Highland Dubois Hospital on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
A memorial service for Mary Jane "MJ" Greene is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery with the Rev. Ian McElrath officiating.
James S. Rila, 90, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Charles "Chuck" Thoma was a unique guy. He was happiest at home with his wife of 45 years and outside on his farm. Chuck was a retired wildlife biologist and those that knew him best knew that his love for nature was cultivated by his dream job with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Charles …
Maureen "Peach" Clark, 82, of Monroeville, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville.
Robert L. Flinchbaugh, age 80, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Jay Master, 81, loving father and husband, of Rocky Grove, passed away peacefully at Oakwood Heights of Oil City, at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 with his loving wife, Joy at his side.
Cornelia "Connie" G. Smail, 82, of Shippenville, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.
Funeral services for Gerald J. Seigworth will be held Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in the Reinsel Funeral Home. The Rev. Randy Kightlinger will preside. Mr. Seigworth died Feb. 12, 2021, at his home at the age of 83.
Neil F. Polumbo Sr., age 94, of Tionesta, formerly of Hazleton, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Nancy L. Rhoades, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Robert A. Everett, age 60, of Pittsburgh/Beechview, formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.
Mary Jane Fina Kinosian, MD age 93, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Queensbury, N.Y.
Patricia J. "Patti" Thompson, 60, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday evening, June 13, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lois May (Karl) Budzinski, age 91, of Livermore Road, Meadville, passed away March 15, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center
Born Dec. 14th 1953, Martie was the loving daughter of Donald E. Walters and Jean E. Walters who had two beautiful daughters, Mom and her loving sister, Mrs. Maryann (Walters) Shaffer.
On June 11th, 2021, the Reverend Robert I. Moore added his beautiful tenor voice to the Heavenly choir. One can only imagine that he and Morna R. (Wright) Moore reunited for a cruise in the Edsel, to commune with those who went before.
Lori Lee Zilafro, 58, formerly of Franklin, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, after a long struggle with her declining health.
In honor of Thomas A. Collins Sr., a memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at the American Legion Post 368, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, on Saturday, June 19th from 1 to 4 p.m.
