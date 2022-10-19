Robert John Kaufman, 36, was born Nov. 26, 1985 in Erie. He passed away May 26, 2022 in Parkersburg, WV.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Maurice A. and Dorothy I. (Osten) McWilliams; his paternal grandparents, Ramon C., Sr. and Doris M. (Brittner) Kaufman; and his father, Ramon C. Kaufman, Jr.
Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Eula Weckerly Karns of Oil City passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She resided for the last six years at 2 Scotts Drive, Oil City, at the residence of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law William Dudzic.
Barbara Rauschenberg, 72, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9th, 2022 after a lifelong fight with heart disease. She will be spending her 73rd birthday, on October 13th, with her husband Donald, who left us in 2012.
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front St., Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue until she went to the nursing home.