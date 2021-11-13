Robert Joseph Venturella, 71, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Born in Oil City on May 31, 1950, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Vieira) Venturella.
Pennie A. Lawrence, 75, of Oil City, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, following complications of COVID-19.
Daniel Michael Welch, of Oil City and Franklin, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after battling Parkinson’s disease for almost 30 years.
Clinton Ira Hetrick, age 71, of Tionesta passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. While his body surrendered to cancer this day, his spirit did not. Clint was ministered into the Christian faith and very much appreciated the prayers and supports he received.
Rev. S. “Clair” Heitzenrater, 89, of Corsica, passed away during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Wendell Heeter Jr., age 70, of Castalia, Ohio, formerly of Knox, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home, following a sudden illness.
Randy T. Lynch, 56, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at UPMC Medical Center, Pittsburgh, following long-term health complications due to being a 20 year cancer survivor.
Mary (Yori) Blair, 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Joyce Yvonne Botts, 78, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord late Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Steven A. Huff Sr., 71, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Erie.
Barry Spencer Brandt, age 65, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at UPMC Northwest, following a brief illness.
Daniel M. Welch, 73, of Franklin, an Oil City native, passed away Sunday Nov. 7, 2021, at the Erie VA Medical Center after an extended illness.
Mary Catherine Barger of East Brady, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Harry Judson Miller, age 89, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Carolyn’s Hospice Home, where he was for two days. He previously resided with his daughter and son-in-law at their Harrisburg residence. Before that, he lived with his wife, Esther, in Hershey, Fra…
After a long courageous battle with dementia, Carole passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Carole was a lovely and classy lady, and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Carole was 86 years old.
Barry S. Brandt, 65, of Seneca, passed away in the evening hours of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Karen Jean Morris, age 52, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after a prolonged illness.
Nancy V. Lassiter, 80, of Oil City, formerly of New Jersey passed away Monday Nov. 8, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center after an extended illness.
Barbara Jean (Bostwick) Hunt, age 87, of New Bethlehem, formerly of East Brady, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Alletta R. Netzler, 100, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Kelly Douglas O’Neil, 32, of Rockland passed away in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Jasper (J) Ivan Rhode, 86, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at McKinley Health Center, in Brookville, after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease.
Ronald Paul Schwabenbauer, 57, a lifelong resident of Clarion passed away early Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Penn Highlands, DuBois, after an extended illness.
Robert E. George, 68, of Sigel, formerly of Leechburg, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his home after a sudden illness.
Patricia Ann Miller, 80, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
Susan J. Morrison, 68, of 493 Pritchard Road, Oil City, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications after a cardiac arrest.
Jean Bickel, 87, of Van, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Donald L. Wilson, 80, of Cooperstown, passed away in the late evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Members of Franklin Elks Lodge #110 will hold a service for Rodney A. Bullman at 12:45 p.m. today at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 W. Park St., Franklin.
Ruth E. Sobrowski, 81, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mary Songer, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Margaret “Peg” M. Amsden, age 93, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Quality Life Services Nursing Home in Grove City, due to complications of COVID-19.
Robert C. “Bob” Best, age 83, of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Christopher E. Schleifer, 48, of Grove City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Randy Novak, 61, of Franklin, passed away in the morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.
Charles J. “Chuck” Lutz, 61, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly at Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, following a brief illness.
Robert C. Best, age 83, of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Gloria “Helen” Stahlman Long of Mercer passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Audrey L. Hickman, 91, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021, at Oakwood Heights after an extended illness.
Ruth (Daum) Wagner passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She was 100 years old.
