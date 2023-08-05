Robert L. “Bob” Brenot

Robert L. “Bob” Brenot

Robert L. “Bob” Brenot, 87, of Oil City, passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Born May 1, 1936, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Lawrence W. and Mary M. Learn Brenot.

Harry M. Elder Sr.

Harry M. Elder Sr., Sandy Lake (Deer Creek Twp.) passed away Thursday evening in the comfort of his home. He was 93.

Reverend Matthew J. Ruyechan
Reverend Matthew J. Ruyechan

The Reverend Matthew J. Ruyechan, 69, who served as pastor at St. Stephen Parish in Oil City from 2005 to 2017, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Hamot Hospital in Erie.

James Berton Huff

James B. “Jim” Huff, 79, of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Deirdre (Dee) Mullarkey
Deirdre (Dee) Mullarkey

Deirdre (Dee) Mullarkey, 85, of Palm Harbor, FL, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Dr. Jesse O. McKee
Dr. Jesse O. McKee

Dr. Jesse O. McKee, affectionately known as “Rusty”, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 15, 2023. He was 82.

Nancy Scierka
Nancy Scierka

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and spouse of the “laugh house” has passed.

Gerard A. Bauer
Gerard A. Bauer

Gerard A. Bauer, 85, of Lucinda, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.

Sandra L. Sonne
Sandra L. Sonne

Sandra L. Sonne, 83, of Titusville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Albert William 'Bill' Harwick

Albert William “Bill” Harwick, Jr., 75, of Clarion, passed away Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

William Vincent Krepp
William Vincent Krepp

William Vincent Krepp, 87, a former resident of Rocky Grove, passed away on July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where he has resided since last September.

Mary Ann Vogelbacher
Mary Ann Vogelbacher

Mary Ann Vogelbacher, 79 of Fryburg passed away surrounded by her family on July 28, 2023 after a lengthy illness.

Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler
Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler

Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler who was honored to be called “Nana” by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, peacefully departed her loving family on June 8, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona.

Donald R. Chambers
Donald R. Chambers

Donald R. Chambers, age 73 of Cranberry, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side after being stricken with a sudden illness.

Stephen Robert 'Robbie' Kase
Stephen Robert 'Robbie' Kase

Stephen Robert “Robbie” Kase, 47, of Oil City, passed away after an extended illness with his daughters holding his hands and friends by his side Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.

Sandra 'Sandy' Shope
Sandra 'Sandy' Shope

Sandra “Sandy” Shope, 73, of Franklin passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 after a short battle with lung cancer at The Caring Place in Franklin where she resided following an accident on Nov. 24, 2015.

Fredrick C. Shoup
Fredrick C. Shoup

Fredrick C. Shoup, 85, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior at UPMC Northwest, on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Prescott Greene
Prescott Greene

Prescott Greene, 88, of 174 Goodwill Road in Sandycreek Township joined the church eternal at 9:20 a.m. on July 28 while under care at Collins House.

James (Jim) A. Smith
James (Jim) A. Smith

James (Jim) A. Smith of Hickory, North Carolina, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 23, 2023, at age 89. Jim was a devoted family man who was blessed with five children and a loving wife of 45 years, Linda Smith.

Donald J. 'Donnie' Myers
Donald J. 'Donnie' Myers

Donald J. “Donnie” Myers, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Beverly Mae Myers
Beverly Mae Myers

Beverly Mae Myers, age 56 of Knox, passed away early Friday morning, July 28, 2023 at her home following a lengthy illness.

Patricia L. MacCartney

Patricia L. MacCartney, age 89, passed away on July 24, 2023 in Chesapeake, VA. She was born on May 2, 1934 in Claysville. Patricia previously resided in Franklin.

Kathryn 'Kate' M. Larrow
Kathryn 'Kate' M. Larrow

Kathryn “Kate” M. Larrow, 85, of Leeper, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided and was cared for lovingly, most especially by her nurse Beverly who Kate affectionately renamed Pam.

Ann E. Switzer
Ann E. Switzer

Ann E. Switzer, 79, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday July 25, 2023 at UPMC-Transitional Care Unit in Seneca after an extended illness.

Richard E. 'Dick' Gipe
Richard E. 'Dick' Gipe

Richard E. “Dick” Gipe, 87, of Oil City passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 26 at Oakwood Heights, with his wife, Janet Gipe and Pastor Josh Botts praying by his side.