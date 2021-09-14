Robert L. “Bob” Fox

Richard L. “Rick” Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca due to complications from pneumonia.
On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…
Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, age 73, of Tionesta, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home in Tionesta surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1948, in Kittanning, daughter of the late Edward David and Amy (Winn) McNabb.
Elmo Derose Kline, 95, of Distant, went on to her heavenly home, to join her Lord and Savior and her husband Charles Duane (Bucky) Kline on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Bucky went ahead of her to Heaven on October 1, 1988. She had been lovingly cared for at her home at the time of her passing.
Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.