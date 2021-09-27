Robert L. Cotherman, age 88, of Knox, passed away Sept. 26, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

A complete obituary will be published Tuesday in The Derrick.

Robert L. Gharing, 73, of Cooperstown, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in the ER at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Marla E. Downing, 62, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. at her home following an extended illness.

Husband, father, perpetual medical student, Ralph “Bom” Nicholas Bommer, 41, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, as his wife was by his side.

Judith M. Hepinger, 84, of Marienville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

G. John Rex, 73, of Pine City, passed away Thursday September 23, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

After over six years of battling cancers, Cindy Bryant went to be with her Lord and awaiting family members on September 24, 2021.

Lisa Marie Wright, 47, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness

Olive Mary McBride, 94, of Goodlettsville, TN, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at NHC Place Sumner in Gallatin, TN.

Harry E. “Ed” Wagner, 70, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 23, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital due to complications with surgery.

Steven Dale Burdette, 69, of Sandy Lake Township, Stoneboro, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021. Steven was born in Franklin on Dec. 19, 1951, to the late William and Shirley (Engles) Burdette.

Leona Marie Wyant, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Elizabeth R. “Betty” Boocks, age 79, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Thomas A. Lee, 78, of Jacksonville, N.C., formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.

Kenneth Wayne Dolby, 64, passed away Sept. 17th 2021, in Westlake Ohio where he had been battling unknown illness for the last six months.

Frank William Yeager, 78, a resident of 727 Baker Hill Road, Franklin died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in UPMC-Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.

David L. Martin, 79, of Venus, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.

Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.

Michele Lee Stanton Lontz, 52, of Mercer, and formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer.

Marcia L. Mitchell, 78, a resident of Oil City, died peacefully at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in The Caring Place of Franklin, following a period of declining health.

Nancy Moore, 78, of Kennerdell passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Butler Hospital.

Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, passed onto greener pastures the morning of Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

Ray J. Taft, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane (Gureczny) by his side. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Oil City, son of Ray and Clara Taft.

LeRoy E. Wagner, 52, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from an accident at his golf course.

Mavis Culver, 74, of Seneca, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Sept. 14 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Michael Stephen Buchna, 69, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by both his loving daughters.

Bonnie K. Sharrar, 59, of Transylvan Drive, Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2021.

Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021.

A memorial service for Frank Jeffrey “Jeff” Persing, formerly of Franklin, will be held Friday, Sept. 24th at 11 a.m. at Gardinier Funeral Home located at 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin.

Janet C. Baldwin, 87, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.