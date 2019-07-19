Robert L. English, 93, of Oil City, died peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.
Born Nov. 29, 1925, in Oil City, he was the fourth of five boys born to the late Leo J. and Alice Seyboldt English, and was raised from the age of one by his late uncle and aunt, Frank L. and Henrietta Seyboldt Sandrock.
He graduated from Franklin High School in 1943 and went on to serve in the Army during WWII with the 553rd Field Artillery Battalion in Europe. While there, he worked with distributing the mail to his fellow soldiers and was also a bugler. He studied the trumpet at the Guild Hall of Music in London.
Upon his return home, he worked at Joy Manufacturing and also played trumpet in some bands in the Oil City/Franklin area, one of them being The Stardusters. During this time, he met his future wife, the former Marion L. Duarte who was also a musician, vocalist, and cellist. Marion preceded him in death on Sept. 23, 2018.
Bob worked at Joy for six years before attending Mansfield State College to pursue a music education degree.
After college graduation, he worked in Marienville High School (East Forest), Youngsville High School, and then culminated his teaching career at Oil City High School where he had a positive influence on many students over his 36 years of teaching.
Since retiring in 1989, he has remained very busy with musical activities. He has played in a few combos, The Quadsmen and B & E Combo to name a couple. He also has played piano for patrons at Torinos in Oil City. He was a charter member and director of Mostly Brass, the Oil City Hometown Band where he could be recognized by many on the bandwagon at many parades. Some of the members of Mostly Brass are former students.
In 2010, the Venango Chamber of Commerce named him as Citizen of the Year, and in April of this year, he was inducted into the PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) Hall of Fame in recognition of his lifetime achievement in music education.
Bob was a Fourth Degree member of the Oil City Knights of Columbus and had been a member of St. Stephen Church since 1971.
Surviving are two children, Patty Bush and her husband David of Pittsfield, and Robert English Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Erie; seven grandchildren, Jason, Stephanie, Benjamin, Ryan, Miranda, Erin, and Erica; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild who's on the way.
Also surviving is a son-in-law, John Kreidler of Oil City.
In addition to his parents, uncle, and aunt, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Kreidler; and his four brothers, Leo D. English, William F. English, T. Joseph English, and Richard J. English.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Church with the Rev. John Miller presiding.
Interment with full military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Garden.
The family suggests memorials be made to Mostly Brass at 1577 Horsecreek Road, Seneca 16346.
To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit http://www.morrisonhome.com.