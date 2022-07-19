Robert L Graham Jr.

Robert L. Graham Jr.

Robert L Graham Jr., 89, of Tionesta passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, after a sudden decline in health.

Born May 24, 1933 in Lickingville, he was the son of Robert and Edna Gilford Graham.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Graham, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Fred Jolley Jr.
Obituaries

Fred Jolley Jr.

The family of Fred Jolley Jr. invites family and friends to a celebration of life for Fred at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Old Sandy Cemetery in Polk.

Gerald E. Byers
Obituaries

Gerald E. Byers

Gerald E. Byers, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Phyllis J. Thurau
Obituaries

Phyllis J. Thurau

Phyllis J. Thurau, 91, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Transitional Care Unit at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

James Robert Teifer
Obituaries

James Robert Teifer

James Robert Teifer, born Sept. 2, 1964, was airlifted from the baseball fields in Hasson Heights early Tuesday morning. He was stricken down with a massive stroke after completing his second shift duties as a manager at Electralloy, Wrought Products Division in Cherrytree. He died on Thursd…

Merle A. VanWormer
Obituaries

Merle A. VanWormer

Merle A. VanWormer, 60, of Oil City, died Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Michael P. McMahon
Obituaries

Michael P. McMahon

Michael P. McMahon, 75, of 2 Rich St., Oil City, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital after a brief illness.

Obituaries

Michael P. McMahon

Michael P. McMahon, 75, of Oil City, passed away Saturday July 16, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Norman P. Breene
Obituaries

Norman P. Breene

Norman P. Breene, 68, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, (surrounded by family) at Family Hospice, in Pittsburgh, after an extended illness.

John Paul Myers
Obituaries

John Paul Myers

John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.

Harvey R. Cricks
Obituaries

Harvey R. Cricks

Harvey R. Cricks, age 88, of Zanesville, Ohio, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House.

Obituaries

Constance L. McCoy service set

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …

Obituaries

Mary Bean service set

A memorial service for Mary Bean will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Reinsel Funeral Home with Father John Miller presiding.

Jay A. Scott
Obituaries

Jay A. Scott

Jay A. Scott, 62, a resident of Franklin, died tragically at 8:52 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, from the injuries he sustained in a violent automobile accident along Route 322 near Cochranton.

Obituaries

David J. Knight

David J. Knight, 58, of Oil City, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman
Obituaries

Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman

Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman, age 86, of Clarion, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022, during a brief stay at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Margaret L. Hicks
Obituaries

Margaret L. Hicks

Margaret L. Hicks, age 92, of Oil City, died on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Gregory T. Edinger
Obituaries

Gregory T. Edinger

Gregory T. Edinger, 73, of Parker, passed away Monday evening July 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, following a brief illness.

Leah L. Gesing
Obituaries

Leah L. Gesing

Leah L. Gesing, 67, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Roswell Hospital in Buffalo, New York, after a courageous fight with cancer.

Jack B. Hetrick
Obituaries

Jack B. Hetrick

Jack B. Hetrick, age 91, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Obituaries

Richard Eckel service set

A celebration of life for Richard Eckel, who died on Jan. 31, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Galloway Church 196 Seysler Road. Franklin.

Gayle E. Schull
Obituaries

Gayle E. Schull

Gayle E. Schull, 93, of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Barbara T. Shaw
Obituaries

Barbara T. Shaw

Barbara T. Shaw, 82, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Robert Harry Braden
Obituaries

Robert Harry Braden

Robert Harry Braden, 77 of Franklin died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.

Obituaries

Jack B. Hetrick

Jack B. Hetrick, age 91 of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Obituaries

Leah L. Gesing

Leah L. Gesing, 67, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Roswell Hospital in Buffalo, New York. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Obituaries

Clyde Joseph Oelkrue

Clyde Joseph Oelkrue, 2, of Cooperstown passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 8, 2022. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.