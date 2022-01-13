Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.
Born July 29, 1940, he was the son of Robert L. and Grace Ziegler Jackson.
