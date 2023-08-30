Robert P. “Bob” Brazee of Meadville, formerly of Franklinville passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Wesbury Retirement Community at the age of 87.
He was born on October 12, 1935, in Franklinville, NY a son of the late Paul and Pheobe (Hansen) Brazee. His wife, Dorothy J. (Canfield) Brazee whom he married on June 25, 1960, in Niles, NY, passed away November 2, 2011.
Brenda Ann Hale, age 56, a Clarion resident and Nickleville native, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and her fur babies following a long, tough battle with cancer.
Brendan Peter George, 49, of Brookville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Brookville Hospital. Born on Jan. 25, 1974, he was the son of (the late) Edward George and Ruth O’Neill George of Lucinda.