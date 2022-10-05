Robert Peterson, 90, formerly of Coolspring, Pa. and Orlando, Fla., died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022, at his home in Columbus, Ohio.
Born Feb. 21, 1930, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Charles and Ella Peterson. Robert was the youngest of five siblings. Three of those preceded him in death and include Leo Peterson, Helen Cooper and Jim Peterson.
Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three-year journey.
Earl James Umstead, 86, of Cranberry, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a long period of failing health. He had been a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin where he was treated with great care, compassion and with a li…
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer.
Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in her home, following a period of declining health.