Robert R. Burns Jr., 67, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Born Sept. 11, 1954, in Moon Township, he was the son of the late Robert R. and Margaret Lakitis Burns.
Updated: June 16, 2022 @ 5:55 am
Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Miller, 92, died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
Michael T. Townsend, 56, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday June 15, 2022, at his home.
Edward Elliott, age 99, of Marianne, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Phyllis Fay Grosch, 85, of Damascus, Md., formerly of Knox, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.
Frank Richard Black, 73, of Sligo passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.
Barbara Jean “Jeannie” McAninch, 80, of Erie, died peacefully at St. Vincent Health Center on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Louis Van Clair Thompson Jr. “Louie”, 66, of Stafford, Va., formerly of Tylersburg, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 13, 2022.
Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Major Marjorie E. Miller, 92, of Ephrata, was “Promoted to Glory” on Saturday, June 4th, 2022.
Gregory Scott Daum, 60, of Oil City passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home.
Lewis “Lew” Gene Rodgers Jr., 55, of Seneca passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in his home.
Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts, 77, of Cochranton, passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
James Harry “Jim” McElroy, age 86, of Oil City, died at home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with his family by his side.
“I sure do miss that man,” was a phrase that every visitor was apt to hear while visiting Georgia Lou Ray, 93, of Conneaut Lake and formerly of Krider Road in Meadville. She has been waiting nine years to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, George Arnold Ray, whom she married on August…
Donna Jean Staub, 85, formerly of Rouseville, PA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA.
Roseann Bruno Gibbons, 89, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence following end-stage renal disease.
James C. “Jim” Guyton, 74, of Oil City, died at his home Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Shirley W. Grinder, age 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning June 9, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Donna P. Horner, 51, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Mary Louise Beichner, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, with her family by her side at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Virginia M. Stover, age 92, of Oil City, died unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
James “Jim” Calvin Jack, 76, born August 12th, 1945 of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 22, 2022 at AHN Wexford Hospital.
Christina J. S. “Chris” (Sporer) Barletta, 56, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at her home at 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022.
Donald Wallace Texter passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Cheri L. Wilson, 75, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home.
Judy M. McQuiston, 79, of Jackson Township, Mercer, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence.
Mary L. Winger, 86, of Oil City, died at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after an extended illness.
Timothy D. Stempin, 69, of Franklin, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Randy Stoneback, age 62, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family Saturday, June 4th, 2022.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, age 73, of President Township, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her angel wings and took her place in Heaven, at the end of the Rainbow Bridge, to welcome all of the dogs and cats into Heaven, with treats in both hands.
Tim H. Keighley, 67, of Limestone, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a courageous battle with cancer.
On April 11th, 2022, Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon, signed off for a final time on Earth, to take rest in a place much more loving than Oil City — Heaven.
Donald Gale Hicks, age 65, of Titusville, with his family by his side, left this world to go be with his parents on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.
Ernest L. Dunkel, 97, of Columbia, Tenn., formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 in Columbia.
