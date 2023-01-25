Robert “Rick” R. McDonough, age 54 of Gloucester, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2023, with his wife by his side.

He was born on July 20, 1968, in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Russel B. Wetzel
Obituaries

Russel B. Wetzel

Russel B. Wetzel, 89, of Parker, PA, passed away Monday evening January 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Florence Brochetti
Obituaries

Florence Brochetti

The family of Florence Brochetti would like to announce her passing on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Charles W. Karns
Obituaries

Charles W. Karns

Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023. He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.

Joseph A. Agnello
Obituaries

Joseph A. Agnello

Dr. Joseph A. Agnello, 105, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Obituaries

Ronald P. Conner

Ronald P. Conner, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Donna Knight
Obituaries

Donna Knight

Donna J. Knight, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday night, Jan. 22, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Obituaries

Bettijane Taylor

Bettijane K. Taylor, 99, formerly of Rockland, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 21, 2023 in Hesston, Huntingdon County, where she had been residing.

Doris M. Huegel
Obituaries

Doris M. Huegel

Doris M. Huegel, 87, of Venus passed away on Sunday Jan. 22, 2023 at home after a sudden battle with cancer.

Richard Reese
Obituaries

Richard Reese

Richard Reese, 75, of Knox, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.

Sara LouElla Brown
Obituaries

Sara LouElla Brown

Sara LouElla Brown, 92, of Butler passed away the evening of Friday Jan. 20, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Robert Phenicie
Obituaries

Robert Phenicie

Robert B. “Bob” Phenicie, age 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with his wife Paula by his side. Bob courageously battled Parkinson’s disease for many years, and over the last couple months he suffered from COVID complications.

Robert 'Bob' F. Andres Sr.
Obituaries

Robert 'Bob' F. Andres Sr.

Robert “Bob” F. Andres Sr., 92, of Oil City passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 to be with his Lord and savior, and to polka dance with his late wife.

Obituaries

Dennis L. Coxson

Dennis L. Coxson, who passed away Jan. 16, 2023, will receive a military tribute conducted by the Franklin VFW Honor Guard on Jan. 28 at the band stand of Franklin City Park starting at 1 p.m.

Thomas 'Tom' Craig Ferringer
Obituaries

Thomas 'Tom' Craig Ferringer

Thomas “Tom” Craig Ferringer, 64, of Cranberry, died Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a long battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

Fred Fisher
Obituaries

Fred Fisher

Fred Fisher, 90, made the final addition to his curriculum vitae on Jan. 9, 2023. Fred was a world traveler and unique public servant.

Paul B. Flockerzi
Obituaries

Paul B. Flockerzi

Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Patricia A. Carmichael
Obituaries

Patricia A. Carmichael

Patricia A. Carmichael, age 89, of Cranberry, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Joseph Bukolt
Obituaries

Joseph Bukolt

Joseph R. (Dick) Bukolt, passed away at the Bay Pines VA, Hospice Center, Saint Petersburg, Florida, January 13th, 2023 at the age of 92.

Obituaries

Paul B. Flockerzi

Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Obituaries

Susan Kay Baker

Susan K. Baker, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.

Patricia A. Kline
Obituaries

Patricia A. Kline

Patricia A. Kline, 86 of Shippenville/Pine City passed away Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.

Orbic Crawford
Obituaries

Orbic Crawford

Dr. O.D. “Doc” Crawford, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 surrounded by his two children Mike and Beth.

Michael Christopher Nicks
Obituaries

Michael Christopher Nicks

Michael Christopher Nicks of Crawfordville, Florida passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Dennis L. Coxson
Obituaries

Dennis L. Coxson

Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Thomas J. 'Tom' 'T.J.' Combs
Obituaries

Thomas J. 'Tom' 'T.J.' Combs

Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, Jan. 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare.

Charles K. Reott
Obituaries

Charles K. Reott

Charles K. Reott, 67, of Knox, broke on through to the other side on Jan. 14, 2023. He passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his family.

Harry R. 'Skip' Cook
Obituaries

Harry R. 'Skip' Cook

Harry R. “Skip” Cook, everyone’s gentle giant and the perfect sheep dog taught his final lesson of love on Jan. 13, 2023. Surrounded by all his girls, he was serenaded into the arms of our Lord.