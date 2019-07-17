Robert S. Dolecki

Robert "Bobby" S. Dolecki, 80, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home.
Born June 20, 1939, he was the only child of the late Sigmund J. and Cecilia P. Siembieda Dolecki.
Mr. Dolecki attended Oil City schools.
He loved going out to eat, being around people, and attending church. One of his favorite times was going to New York to play bingo.
Surviving are his caregivers, Dianne and Joseph Little of New Bethlehem, and his housemate, Steven George.
Visitation will be at St. Joseph Church on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. John Miller presiding.
Interment next to his parents will be in Calvary Cemetery.
