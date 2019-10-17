Robert Slagle

Robert (Bob) Slagle was born on Oct. 22, 1933, in Lawsonham, to George A. and Gladys E. (Montgomery) Slagle.
Bob was raised in Lawsonham and was a third generation Slagle in the Rimersburg area. In his younger years, he and his brother, Don, were key baseball players on the Lawsonham baseball team. He was the valedictorian of his class at Rimersburg High School, and went on to graduate with a degree in Forest Management from Penn State in 1958. In 2015, Bob was awarded the Penn State Mont Alto Distinguished Fellow Award for his professional achievements and service.