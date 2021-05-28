Robert V. Deeter Sr., 68, of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a sudden illness.
Born April 23, 1953, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Clifford and Dorothy Hynes Deeter.
Donald L. Jones, 91, of Franklin, passed on peacefully to his heavenly home early in the morning of Thursday, May 27th, 2021. Don was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.
Raymond Anthony "Sam" Lauer, age 94, died peacefully at his home in Seneca on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, following an extended period of declining health.
Ruth (Ross) Mushrush, formerly of Franklin, passed away in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 25, 2020, at age 102.
Nelson L. Best Jr., 64, a resident of 5 Diamond St., Rouseville, died peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021, in his home, following a period of declining health.
Edward G. Henschel Jr., 90, of Marienville, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at home.
Shirl B. Felix, 72, of Eau Claire passed away Monday evening May 24, 2021, at his residence following an illness.
Jared Francis "Jerry" Skinner, age 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.
Franklin C. "Butch" Neely, 61, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday evening, May 22, 2021 at his home.
Beverly Ann (Shoup) Summerville, 84, of Everett, passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Beverly had been a member of the Everett community since 1975.
Karen Sue Wilshire, 75, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
John A. Baker, 87 of Yucaipa, Calif., formerly of Franklin, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. His survivors include his sister, Caroline Baker of Rocky Grove.
A celebration of life for Thomas L. Bills will be held at noon on Saturday, June 19th at The Flats in Eagle Rock, 156 Simon Lane, Oil City. There will be a light lunch at 1:30 p.m.
Lois Louise (Barnett) Carrier, 94, of Roseville, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Brookside Senior Living, into the arms of her Lord.
Patricia A. Cyphert, 78, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, Fla.
Gertrude I. Eskew, 80, of Knox, formerly of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Monday evening, May 24, 2021, at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Mieke J. Heffern, 59, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Michael Allen Rowe, 56, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Monday, May 24, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Curtis P. Baker, 87, of Carlton, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Charles "Chuck" Anderson, 83, of Marienville, died in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home, following a period of declining health.
Marian Davis "Billie" Crowley, 87, of Frankenmuth, Mich., a Pennsylvania native, passed away Thursday afternoon May 20, 2021, in Frankenmuth, following a period of declining health.
Lewis H. Ghering Jr., 89, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Ruth Hollingsworth, 90, of Brighton Township, formerly of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.
William Dennis Miller, 69, of Parker, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.
Marilyn DeWoody Guth Moffitt, 87, of Franklin passed through death into eternal life in Heaven on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at home.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ann R. Rembold of Cranberry on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 76. Ann was in the care of Venango VNA Hospice and passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family.
Richard "Chico" William Stover, 51, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.
Barbara Elaine Wiant, 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening May 22, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
R. Joyce Bailey, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, doing what she loves most in the world, sitting on her front porch.
Dorothy Arlene (Henry) Foust, 93, of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life for Robert E. Heller will be held Saturday, May 29, at noon in the Franklin Knights of Columbus Hall, 1436 Liberty St. A lunch will be provided. Please bring your thoughts and memories.
Daniel C. Lafferty, 84, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Manchester Commons in Erie, after an extended illness.
Ann L. Lucas, 68, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Friday May 21, 2021, at Corry Memorial Hospital.
Arthur L. "Art" Mattern, 82, a longtime St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Edward J. McMahon, 58, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Evelyn Rose Rust, 83, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord, with her family by her side, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a short illness.
Christin Marie Visnic, 41, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at 8:53 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, shortly after her arrival at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, with her loving companion, John by her side.
James David Oehler, 54, of Knox passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
Dorothy Foust of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away Friday afternoon May 21, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest following a period of declining health.
