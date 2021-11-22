Robert Wallace Wiant Jr.

Robert Wallace Wiant Jr.

Robert Wallace Wiant Jr., age 86, of Millerstown, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning Nov. 19, 2021.

He was born on Aug. 26, 1935, to the late Robert and June Wiant Sr. Bob married Judy Ann Fescenmyer on Sept. 14, 1963, at St. Michael Church, Fryburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wiant, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Benjamin W. Thompson
Obituaries

Benjamin W. Thompson

Benjamin W. Thompson, age 78, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home following an illness.

Kathy A. Claypool
Obituaries

Kathy A. Claypool

Kathy A. Claypool, 73, of Brookville, went to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2021, at McKinley Health Care.

Robert 'Bob' Siegfried
Obituaries

Robert 'Bob' Siegfried

This book — “Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do” by Dr. Robert H. Schuller — graced the coffee table of the Siegfried household for many years. If Robert “Bob” Siegfried had been a book title, this was it.

Mary Jeanne Kay Gavin
Obituaries

Mary Jeanne Kay Gavin

Mary Jeanne Gavin, 64, was called home to her Savior on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous, three-year battle with cancer.

Helen Marie Deeter
Obituaries

Helen Marie Deeter

Helen Deeter, 78, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. She was born in Franklin on May 22, 1943; a daughter of James and Helen Minnick Owens. Helen graduated from Franklin High School in 1960 and then earned her LPN license at Oil City Hospital.

Stanley Shimkus
Obituaries

Stanley Shimkus

Stanley Shimkus, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Richard 'Mike' Beichner
Obituaries

Richard 'Mike' Beichner

Richard “Mike” Beichner, age 64, of Coudersport and formerly of Shippenville, passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Williamsport, following an illness.

Donald J. Hughey
Obituaries

Donald J. Hughey

Donald J. Hughey, 72, of Brookville, died Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Thomas J. Czajka

Thomas J. Czajka, 75, of Erie, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Millcreek Community Hospital following complications from COVID-19.

Shirley J. Draa
Obituaries

Shirley J. Draa

Shirley J. Draa, 63, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home following a lengthy courageous battle with lung cancer.

Ruth Ann Hudson
Obituaries

Ruth Ann Hudson

Ruth Ann Hudson,70, of Cochranton passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18th 2021, at Meadville Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19.

Obituaries

Benjamin W. Thompson

Benjamin W. Thompson, age 78, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday Nov. 18, 2021, at his home following an illness.

Todd E. Doyle
Obituaries

Todd E. Doyle

Todd E. Doyle, 52 of Utica, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at UPMC Horizon Greenville.

Frank J. Ragley
Obituaries

Frank J. Ragley

Frank J. Ragley, 87, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Nancy Lee Andrews
Obituaries

Nancy Lee Andrews

Nancy Lee Andrews 74, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Samuel Lloyd 'Sam' Hook Sr.
Obituaries

Samuel Lloyd 'Sam' Hook Sr.

Samuel Lloyd “Sam” Hook, Sr., 91, of Rimersburg, left this world unexpectedly of natural causes early Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.

Frances 'June' Phillips
Obituaries

Frances 'June' Phillips

Frances “June” Phillips, daughter of Francis David and Ida (Pearson) Hitchcock, was born on May 13, 1927, in Franklin. June passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at the age of 94.

Obituaries

Renee R. Lineman

Renee R. Lineman, 67, of Oil City, passed away at her home in Ormond Beach, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Lepha C. Beveridge
Obituaries

Lepha C. Beveridge

Lepha C. Beveridge, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. Her loving husband, Ronald A. Beveridge passed away the day before, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, also at Clarion Hospital.

Mary Ann Fox
Obituaries

Mary Ann Fox

Mary Ann Fox, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Alpharetta, Ga.

Obituaries

Glenn R. Baird

Glenn R. Baird started his journey on Aug. 9, 1936, in Derry, and ended his earthly journey on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, following a brief illness.

Colonel John K. Schroeder Jr. (Ken)
Obituaries

Colonel John K. Schroeder Jr. (Ken)

Colonel John K. Schroeder, Jr. (Ken), born 1929, passed away at the age of 92 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. He was surrounded by his family and is now reunited with his beloved wife, Heather.

James F. Maxton
Obituaries

James F. Maxton

James F. Maxton, born Nov. 7th 1971, 50, of Leeper, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Todd Christopher McLaughlin
Obituaries

Todd Christopher McLaughlin

It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Todd Christopher McLaughlin announces his passing into the hands of God on Thursday evening, Nov. 11, 2021, at the age of 48.

Velma (Jeanie) Joy Deets
Obituaries

Velma (Jeanie) Joy Deets

Velma (Jeanie) Joy Deets, 89, formerly of Hannaville and a resident of Sugar Creek Station, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, following an extended illness.

Robert F. May
Obituaries

Robert F. May

Robert F. May, 84, of Cooperstown, passed Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.