Roberta “Bobbie” E. Larrow

Roberta E. Larrow

Roberta “Bobbie” E. Larrow, 65, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Erie, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born on April 1, 1957, in Crown to the late Vaughn W. and Joanne L. (McLaughlin) Larrow.

Fred Milton Bradish
Obituaries

Fred Milton Bradish

Fred Milton Bradish was born on Feb. 17, 1942, and went to be with our Lord Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at the age of 80.

Nancy J. Connor
Obituaries

Nancy J. Connor

Nancy J. Connor, 77, of Mayport, died Monday evening, May 30, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.

Obituaries

Richard F. 'Rick' Adams

Richard F. “Rick” Adams, 63, of Polk, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, from injuries sustained from an auto accident.

Deacon John Timothy Wren
Obituaries

Deacon John Timothy Wren

Deacon John Timothy Wren of Oil City died surrounded by his family on the morning of Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at UPMC Passavant hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.

Nancy Emanuele Ruby
Obituaries

Nancy Emanuele Ruby

Nancy Emanuele Ruby, 82, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Dora Belle Bearce
Obituaries

Dora Belle Bearce

Dora Belle Bearce, 96, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.

Mary E. Yockey
Obituaries

Mary E. Yockey

Mary E. Yockey, 87, of Seneca, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 27, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.

Harry Wayne Hart
Obituaries

Harry Wayne Hart

Harry Wayne Hart, 74, of Oil City, died at his home on Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022, with loved ones by his side, following a brief illness.

Rev. Jessica Lynn Wilson Cyphert
Obituaries

Rev. Jessica Lynn Wilson Cyphert

Rev. Jessica Lynn Wilson Cyphert, 32, of Lucinda, entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Friday afternoon May 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Lou Carson
Obituaries

Mary Lou Carson

Mary Lou Carson, 72, formally of Franklin, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Nelson’s Golden Years in DuBois.

lla Myers
Obituaries

lla Myers

Ila Myers, 91, of Clarion, passed away of natural causes Friday evening, May 27, 2022.

Thomas Dwight Knight
Obituaries

Thomas Dwight Knight

Thomas Dwight Knight, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, following a brief illness.

Robbin L. Yeany
Obituaries

Robbin L. Yeany

Robbin L. Yeany, 63, of Sligo, went home to be with her Lord and savior on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Shirley Kathyrn Cole
Obituaries

Shirley Kathyrn Cole

Shirley Kathyrn Cole of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Distant, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022. She was 90 years old.

Jack Allen Schultz
Obituaries

Jack Allen Schultz

Jack Allen Schultz, 81, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, resting peacefully in his home.

Olive Mae Hetrick
Obituaries

Olive Mae Hetrick

Olive Mae Hetrick, 102, of New Bethlehem (Cottage Hill), passed away Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Ellen Mae Miller
Obituaries

Ellen Mae Miller

Ellen Mae Miller, 95, of Wentling Corners, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

June Louise Kelly
Obituaries

June Louise Kelly

June Louise Kelly, 91, of Rocky Grove passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, while surrounded by her family.

Marcella 'Marcy' Johnson
Obituaries

Marcella 'Marcy' Johnson

Marcella “Marcy” Johnson, 57, of Franklin, formerly of Hill City Road in Cranberry, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, from complications of an extended illness.

Duane 'Dewey' R. Woods
Obituaries

Duane 'Dewey' R. Woods

Duane “Dewey” R. Woods, 42, of Shippenville, passed away loudly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a valiant battle with life.

Robert S. Wolbert
Obituaries

Robert S. Wolbert

Robert S. Wolbert, 62, of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Obituaries

Barbara E. McDonough

Barbara E. McDonough, 83, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Rolling Fields in Conneautville.

Obituaries

Michael L. Elder service set

A graveside service with military honors, accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard of Franklin, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25th in the Brick Church Cemetery near Emlenton.

Thomas Richard Hefferman
Obituaries

Thomas Richard Hefferman

Thomas Richard Hefferman, 92 of Cochranton passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Wesbury United Methodist Community, Meadville after an extended illness.

Mark Trapano
Obituaries

Mark Trapano

Mark Trapano suddenly passed away in the early morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home in Nectarine.

Michael L. Elder
Obituaries

Michael L. Elder

Michael L. Elder, 60, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, May 16, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Robert McElhattan Sr. service changes

The location of the funeral services for Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, has changed to Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox. The services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the services.

Nancy L. Thomas
Obituaries

Nancy L. Thomas

Nancy L. Thomas, 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by her family and went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.