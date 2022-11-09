Roberta Darlene Ahrens, previously of Polk Center, most recently of Ebensburg Center passed away on October 31, 2022 at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown.
She was born on April 19, 1947, in Oil City. Affectionately known as Darlene to family and close friends, she was the daughter of the late Robert Leo Ahrens and Eudora J. Connor Ahrens. She became a resident at Polk State Center in February of 1952 at the age of 4. She attended school and resided at Polk Center for 70 years.
Walter J. Flinchbaugh, 86, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 30th, 2022, at the home of his daughter where he had received care from his family during the last year battling Alzheimer’s disease.