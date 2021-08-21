Rodney A. Bullman, 61 of Franklin, passed away Wednesday Aug 18, 2021 at UPMC Northwest due to complications from COVID19.
Born Oct 13, 1959, in Franklin, he was a son of William H. Bullman and Sarah J. “Sallie” Bullman.
Born Oct 13, 1959, in Franklin, he was a son of William H. Bullman and Sarah J. “Sallie” Bullman.
A celebration of life in honor of Lindsay Marie Bonnett, who passed away on May 23, 2020, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept., 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Eagles' pavilion, 81 Stone House Road, Clarion.
Michael T. Fedorek, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Sherman C. Hall, Jr., 85, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021 at his home following a brief illness.
Brian Whitman, 53, of Oil City, died at home following a brief illness, on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Ernest I. Yount, age 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, August 20, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Tommy Allen Thompson Jr., 76, of Cochranton, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center, after an extended illness.
Dorothy L. King, age 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Ward E. Kiser Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Barbara D. Michel, 84, of Hawthorn, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren at Butler Memorial Hospital.
A. Joanne (Huggler) Roberts, 86, of Potomac Falls, Va., formerly of Marienville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Philip Andrew Krisko, 87, of Stoneboro, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the home of his granddaughter.
Marie Adams, age 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home following an illness.
Cindy Sue Elliott's celebration of life will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.
Harry Theodore "Ted" Heller, 89, of 410 Fox St., Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John Walz Keil, 79, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He had courageously struggled with numerous ailments for many years.
Mark "Alex" King, 34, of Oil City, tragically passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, as the result of a vehicle accident.
Dylan James Stewart, 27, of Franklin, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Myrtle Willodene Vogan, 92, of Oil City, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Patricia Ann Wolfe, 86, of Emlenton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy J. Tock, 63, of Cooperstown, passed away at 10:58 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Howard L. "Cork" Hunter, 90, a well-known, lifelong Rocky Grove/Franklin resident died peacefully at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
The world lost a beloved wife, mother, "Mimi" (grandmother) and sister. Sarah Jane McCune (Graham), 80, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Services are now set for Deborah S. Paup, 68, of Seneca, who passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Sally J. Dorrion, 86, of Clarendon died Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021, at the John & Orpha Blair Hospice Home.
Bonnie Lee Klem, age 75, of Oil City, formerly of Stowe Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Aug. 12, 2021.
Joyce M. Perry, 67, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.
Michael Alvin Watson, 67, of 116 Glendale Dr., Summerville, S.C., 29485, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at home after a long illness. He was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Mercer, to M. Clark and Wilda McKinley Watson from Stoneboro, who survive.
Russell E. Baldwin, of Franklin, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at home after a short illness. He was 89.
A graveside service has been planned for local radio legend, Sam Gordon. The memorial service will take place on Monday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviour's Memorial Garden Cemetery on the grounds of the Church of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Samuel Gordon Armagost passed away Sa…
Karen Biltz, 72, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Mrs. Shirley I. Solinger, 91, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 8:23 p.m. at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
On Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, Richard "Ritchie" Allen Bussard ended his pacing at the Pearly Gates, nodded to St. Peter, and rushed to his savior.
Robert K. Heckathorne Jr., 73, of Oil City passed away at his home Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, following an extended illness.
Nyall A. Sharrar, 87, of Oil City, known by many as Snuffy, Butch, Mike, or the Mayor of May Lane, died peacefully Monday, August 9, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Raymond A. Bickel, 83, formerly of Seneca, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Mantua, Ohio.
Belinda "Lindy" "Mimi" Beth Buzard, 64, of Zephyrhills, Fla., was born in Oil City on April 8, 1957, to loving parents Walter "Reek" Switzer and Mary (Cobler) Whitling and lost her battle with Crohn's Disease on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Richard B. Elder (known to friends and family as "Dick") passed away in Exeter, N.H., on July 5, 2021, at the age of 83.
Margaret Dendy Chickering, formerly of Jackson, Mississippi; Oil City; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and, most recently, The Woodlands, Texas, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 25, 2021.
