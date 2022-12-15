Roger Bruce Martz passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born Nov. 2, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Roger and Rebecca Martz.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 5:47 am
Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Williams, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.
Carolyn Shimmons passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Our beloved Amy Marie Daugherty passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, from breast cancer at age 64.
Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Courson, 65, of Camden, SC, formerly of Clarion, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022 at Karesh Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center following a long and courageously fought battle with MS.
Lloyd E. Neiswonger, 87, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, Dec. 12, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, Carolyn Shimmons, formerly of Sligo, passed on peacefully at her current home in Atlanta.
Tina Siegel Kean, 53, of Shippenville passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after a brief illness.
Ernest J. Dinger, age 71, of New Bethlehem, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022.
Stella M. Caccamo, 101, formerly of Franklin, got her wish of spending Christmas in heaven with her family, slipping away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Diane Lyn Gibbons, age 70, of Horsecreek Road, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Robert R. Clouner Jr., age 65, of Tionesta, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville.
Rose M. Roush, 91, of Oil City,, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Donald K. Cooper, age 69, of Oil City, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
James Anthony Ruby III, Ph.D., 85, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Thomas H. “Tom” Peterson, 79, of Astral Rd., Franklin, Cranberry Township, passed away Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022 at the Lakes at Jefferson Care Home, near Mercer.
Amy Jo Hale, 56, of Tionesta, died at her home early Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer.
Joan B. (Welton) Turnbull, age 83, of Grove City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
David E. Schnell, 67, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. passed away late Thursday evening (12-08-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous year-long battle with cancer.
Karl Robert Johnston, age 55 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 10, 2022, at his parents’ home after a short battle with cancer.
Cheryl L. Toy O’Neil, 68, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 following declining health.
Donald J. Curran, 96, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. He was born on September 15, 1926 in Buffalo; son of the late William P. and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Curran. Don was married for 51 years to the former Genevieve “Gen” Boudreau who died on Ja…
Donald Emil Rowe departed this earth Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2022, to take part in God’s heavenly choir.
Donald David Nicewonger, 91, of Knox passed away in his home on Dec. 9, 2022 following an extended illness.
Eleanor (Shaffer) Spence passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, at the age of ninety-four.
Lloyd George Bachman Sr., 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by family.
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson, 73, of Spencer, Indiana, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Donna (Hoover) Carl from Atlantic, Pa., died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the age of 72 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Donald Stinebiser, 90, of Marienville, died late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.
Lauretta Ann (Schaming) Deane was born Dec. 25, 1939, in Titusville to David B. and Laurel M. (Dunham) Schaming.
Sherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Meryle R. Aylesworth, 91, of Franklin passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Coral E. Fox, 88, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, died peacefully there at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Sandra E. “Soni” Houser, 88, a well-known Franklin resident, passed away at her residence at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness.
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her home.
Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand.
Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 80.
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home following an illness.
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.