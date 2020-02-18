Ronald E. Heckathorne

Ronald E. Heckathorne

Ronald E. Heckathorne, 84, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by family.

Born Nov. 25, 1935, in Oil City, he was one of nine children of the late Willard and Nellie Xander Heckathorne.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Heckathorne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags