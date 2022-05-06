Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his 80th birthday. Ronnie was born in Dempseytown on May 3, 1942, to the late Edward and Helen Mitchell Ames.
He graduated in 1960 from Oil City High School followed by becoming a Clarion University Graduate. Ronnie was also an Eagle Scout. He was a special education teacher with the Erie School District for 33 years and was one of the founders of the Erie Special Olympics. He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman.
Frederick Armstrong McComb III, 72 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Grove City on November 14, 1949 to the late Frederick Armstrong McComb, Jr, and Frances Berrisford. He was a graduate of Lakeview High …