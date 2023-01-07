Ronald J. Feely, 60, of Oil City died Dec. 28, 2022.
James J. “Jimmy” Stepulla of New Bethlehem, Pa. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Armstrong Memorial Hospital.
Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas.
Kevin Eugene Hillary, 61, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health.
Ruth A. Kapp, 88, of Venus, passed away surrounded by her family on Jan. 5, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Marion Loretta McFetridge, 97, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church for Melissa A. Roxberry.
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness.
Edward “Ed” James Bergin, son of the late Edward and Rose Bergin, passed away at the age of 80 at his home in Franklin, Pennsylvania on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully Jan. 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Margaret “Marti” E. Brown, 60, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson of New Bethlehem, passed away Jan. 1, 2023 unexpectedly at Brookville Hospital.
Kristina Renee’ Fox Robinson, 50, of Kilgore, Texas, formerly of Clarion, went to be with the Lord at 4:10 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022 in Tyler, Texas.
Funeral services and visitation for David H. McFadden will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Reinsel Funeral Home in Oil City.
Midge Ilene Barlett, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run with her loving husband by her side.
Sara E. Croyle Covell, 85, formerly of Kittanning and presently of Franklin, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Shirley Louise Stoudt Buchholz, 86, of Oil City passed away recently on Jan. 3, 2023, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy Mae Peterson, 92, formerly of Brookville and Orlando, Florida died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Wesley Woods Hospice, New Albany, Ohio.
Theresa J. “Dolli” Macejko, 87, passed away on Saturday evening, Dec. 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Franklin.
Martin C. Richards, 57, of Seneca, passed away at 11:02 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties.
Donald “Gene” Eugene Walton, 93, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, while at his home.
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence.
Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best, 79, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Saturday evening (12-31-22) at UPMC-Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home.
W. Roger Wilson, 74, of Lucinda passed away surrounded by his family at the home of his daughter Jessica, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 after an eight-year battle with Parkinson disease.
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on Jan. 1, 2023.
Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home.
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr., a loving husband, father and resident of Clarion, went to Heaven on Jan. 1, 2023 at the age of 80.
Lorna A. Schmidt, 62, of Utica, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital.
Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugar Creek Station, passed away Jan. 2, 2023.
Pamela C. Kelch, a resident of 647 Forest Lane, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 after a 13-year battle with cancer.
Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, died Dec. 2, 2022.
Leonard L. “Sonny” Hoffman passed away at home Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Edith Mae Fox, 69, of Waterford, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
Frank M. Frazier, 90, of Tylersburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Robert C. “Bob” Adams, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away suddenly Thursday morning Dec. 29th, 2022.
Twilla Lorraine Snyder of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard.
