Ronald J. "Ron" Klein, 63, of West Freedom, went to be with the lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
He was born on May 17, 1957 in Pittsburgh, son of Ronald A. Klein of Hilliards and Charlotte A. Driver Klein of Clarion.
Glenn Allen Neiport, age 71, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
B. Lavier Hummel passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
Rosie Emmaline Shaw, 87, of Clintonville passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at home.
Glenn K. Thomas Sr., age 95, of Millcreek, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Soldiers and Sailors Home.
Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner, 95, of Van, affectionately known as "Grandma Birdie"went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, following a brief period of declining health.
Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Roberta Wenner, 95, of Van, went Home to the Lord on Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021.
Scott R. Morrison, age 59, of Oil City, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at UMPC Northwest in Seneca.
Ira "Odie" Wyman, 83, of East Brady, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, after a brief illness.
Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
John W. Hicks, 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in the early evening hours of Friday, April 30, 2021.
Russell L. Irwin, 74, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie.
Carol Sires, 66, of Polk, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.
Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr., age 65, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021, at McKinley Health Center surrounded by his loved ones.
Richard D. "Dick" Clark, 89, of Oil City, died at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Helen L (Copenhaver) Fetzer, 94, of Haines City, FL, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Delores "Dot" J. Frankenberger, 90, of Oil City, passed away late in the morning of Friday, April 30, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Bernadette Marshall passed away peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021.
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, died April 1, 2021.
Randy Alan Carlson, 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 28th, 2021, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Richard D. "Dick" Clark, 89, of Oil City, died at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Brian C. DiFonzo, 54, of Titusville passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a battle with Leukemia for the past year.
Charlotte F. Dolby, 91, of Lucinda, passed away Thursday morning, April 29, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Nathan G. Luzier, 15, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly due to a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Bradley L. Montgomery, 33 of Deer Creek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Greenville.
Donald D. Dee, 89, formerly of Pine Street, Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, at the home of his daughter.
LeWayne E. Rottman, 67, of Petrolia, Butler County, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.
James Richard "Jim" Proper, 62, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Randy Ray O'Neil, 64, a resident of 110 Hillcrest Ave., Polk, died peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021, in his home, following an extended illness.
H. Arlene Drake, 75, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday evening, April 24, 2021, at the Autumn Grove Health Center in Harrisville after an extended illness.
Ronald E. Caldwell, 75, died following a struggle with cancer on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Larry Darwin Bell, 74, of Cochranton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness of Lewy body Parkinson disease.
Mary E. Kirkpatrick, 86, of Knox passed away in the comfort of her home on February 20, 2021.
Jane S. Reamer, 85, of Oil City, beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, was called home to her Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, April 25, 2021.
A memorial service for Ruth M. Vasey, who passed away Jan. 10, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, with the Rev. Deborah Jacobson, church pastor, officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service.
Geraldine "Gerry" Brinkley Wike, 74, of Polk, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held for Rev. John "Jack" Friggle on Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City. Rev. Byron Myers, church pastor, will officiate. Jack was a former member of Mostly Brass Band, and they will play prelude music beginn…
