Ronald John “Ron” Hoag, 88, of Erie passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, following a short illness. Just as he dealt with all challenges in his life, Ron managed his illness with strength, courage, and grace. He chose to spend his final days at home surrounded by his loved ones. Ron will be buried in the Rynd Farm Cemetery after a private visitation for family.
Ron was born in 1934, the son of Bernard and Veronica Hoag, in Upper Darby. He graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia.
It is with the deepest unimaginable broken hearts that we have to share the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and grandson, Scotty Schultz Jr., 31, of Harrisville, due to an automobile accident Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis, of Piney Dam Road, Clarion, a well-known local building contractor and Monroe Township supervisor passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in his home after a period of declining health.
John C. Rodgers Sr., 95, a lifelong resident of Second Street in Cooperstown; and a prominent and beloved former barber for many years along Liberty Street in Franklin, was called home by the Lord on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to a fall at his home.