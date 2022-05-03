Ronald L. Boozer passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the age of 60, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born Jan. 1, 1962, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Violet P. (Nolf) Boozer.
Victor Allen Wonderling, 87, of Franklin passed away at 5:52 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Claribel A. Fritz, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab after an extended illness.
Larry Norman Confer, 79, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022, at home with his family by his side.
David J. Anderson, 71, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Patricia A. Etzel Neely, age 88, of Knox, passed away early Monday morning, May 2, 2022, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville following an extended period of declining health.
Alice B. Hawk, 87, of Sewickley, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Masonic Village at Sewickley.
Ina Edna “Eddie” Stricker, 85, of Emlenton, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Debra Ellen Wenner, 62, of Clarion, formerly of Oil City, passed away on April 26, 2022.
Carol L. Harris, 75, of Oil City, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Arnold L. “Jake” Mays, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family.
Alice May Fulton, age 80 of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Allegheny Health Network-Wexford Hospital.
George E. Reed, 78, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Genevieve E. Hovis, 93, of Sugar Creek Station formerly of Kennerdell, went to her heavenly home Friday, April 29, 2022.
Doris Mae “Patty” Adams Hufnagel, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her residence.
Arlene M. Welms, 77, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House.
Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Munhall, Pennsylvania away unexpectedly on Friday, April 29, 2022, with some of his family by his side.
Sandra L. Knight, 84, of New Castle, formerly of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Robert Owens, Jr., 79, of Kennerdell, died April 1, 2022.
Beulah Mae Ferringer Krepp, 84, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Mary Kay Powley, 89, of Franklin, died peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin following a period of declining health.
James E. “Jim” Corbin, 64, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Mary Lee “Nancy” Young, 79, of Rimersburg, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home.
Victor J. Troese, 75, of Kittanning, formerly of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center where he has been residing for a few years.
Marianne Hamilton, 91, of Oil City, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, after a short illness.
Doris J. (Switzer) Fair of Parker, known as Jeannie to some, passed away Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family, from complications of a 10-year battle with breast cancer. She fought fiercely right up to the end.
Louis D. Foster, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was 89 years old.
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Todd Spence of Brookville, formerly of Brockway, on Tuesday, April 26 2022. He was lifted into the eternal world in the arms of his friends and family members who departed before him.
Karen S. O’Day, 57, of Knox, formerly of Venus passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside after a sudden illness.
Mark Thomas Johnson, 61, passed away on April 5, 2022, at INOVA Fairfax hospital surrounded by his family.
Sandra A. Mullen, 79, of Spartansburg, passed away peacefully April 25, 2022, at home with her family following a lengthy illness.
John A. “Jack” Gatesman, 95, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in his home at Green Ridge Village, Newville, while enjoying the company of his wife Jean and visiting family members.
With great sadness to those left behind, we lost our friend, sister, and daughter, Deanna Linnell Miller, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Isabelle E. Burneisen, 100, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Barry “Scott” Stewart, 63, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.
Ethel L. (Cook) Reynolds, 104, of Brookville, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, after a very short stay with Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.
Paul J. Swartzfager, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home.
Robert T. Sutley, 72, of Dempseytown, passed away unexpectedly at his home early Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.
Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, following an extended illness at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.
Marianne M. Hamilton, 91, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
