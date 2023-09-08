Ronald L. (Ron) Lusher, 87 of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Born Aug. 28, 1936 in Franklin, he was the son of the late George E. Lusher and the late Kathryn Bacher Lusher.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 7:02 am
A Celebration of Life will be held for Helen Hale between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Barrow Civic Theatre in Franklin.