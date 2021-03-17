Ronald M. Bickel

Ronald M. Bickel

Ronald M. Bickel, 81, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Oct. 30, 1939, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Milford and Madge (Mamie) Bickel.

Ronald M. Bickel, 81, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

William L. Carey Sr.

William L. Carey Sr., 81, of Cooperstown, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

June S. Fisher

June S. Fisher, 79, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home.

Beverly June Johnson

A private family service will be held today for Beverly June Johnson. However, if you wish to view the service, it will be available after 2:30 p.m. today on Beverly's tribute page at https://my.gather.app/remember/beverly-june-johnson.

Richard B. Nichols

Richard B. Nichols, age 59, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.

Helen Mackinlay Wells

Helen Mackinlay Wells, 88, of Sligo, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

Lorraine Girty

Lorraine Girty, 66, of Oil City, formerly of Parker, passed away after an illness at UPMC Hamot on Saturday morning, March 13, 2021.

Lily M. Krizon

Lily M. Krizon, 63, affectionately known as "Ms. LiL," of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Dakota E. Lipinsky-Braden

Dakota E. Lipinsky-Braden, 13, of Franklin, passed away after fighting a long and courageous battle with his illness on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Tina M. Beatty

Tina M. Beatty, 54, of Oil City, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, after an extended illness.

Eugene 'Gene' Gulnac

Eugene "Gene" Gulnac, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Robert L. 'Bob' Gesin

Robert L. "Bob" Gesin, 87, of Shippenville, passed away early Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Darl Hetrick

Darl Hetrick, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 2021, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Doris Louise Klingler

Doris Louise Klingler, 93, Fairmount City, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Renee L. Masterson

Renee L. Masterson, 58, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of Friday, March 5, 2021, in her home.

Kim Renee Carbaugh

Kim Renee Carbaugh, 61, of Seneca, died at her home surrounded by her loving family at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, following a period of declining health.

Rev. William Joseph Maher Sr.

Rev. William Joseph Maher Sr., 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to COVID-19.

Cheri M. Soborowski

Cheri M. Soborowski, 62, took her first steps into the Kingdom of Heaven after a brief battle with cancer, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Seneca.

Sandra L. Stahlman

Sandra L. Stahlman, 49, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.

Jane L. Johnson

Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.

Barbara J. Bayne

Barbara J. Bayne, 79, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Shirley J. McCord

Shirley J. McCord, 74, of Rockland, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

Paul W. McMurray

Paul W. McMurray, 91, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Lillian P. Daugherty

Lillian P. Daugherty, 98, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Rick J. DeLong

Rick J. DeLong of Grove City passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital following a period of declining health. He was 57.

Donna J. Etzel

Donna J. Etzel, 92, of Oil City, died peacefully Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.

Frank Leeroy Heber

Frank Leeroy Heber, 74, of Rouseville, passed away after a period of declining health on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Nora Ann Hempseed Michaels

Nora Michaels was a highly respected performer on the Seattle music scene. She is best known for her masterful renditions of Edith Piaf's oeuvre, in particular her one-woman, self-penned tribute, "La Mme Piaf," for which she became known as Seattle's Blues Chanteuse. Nora also performed with…

Michael James Miller

Michael James Miller, 51, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 4, 2021, while vacationing in Florida.