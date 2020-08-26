A memorial picnic for Ronald Rigby of Franklin will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 4 p.m at Two Mile Run County Park.
Please call 814-671-9207 for more information and to RSVP by Sept. 5.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 3:42 am
A memorial picnic for Ronald Rigby of Franklin will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 4 p.m at Two Mile Run County Park.
Please call 814-671-9207 for more information and to RSVP by Sept. 5.