Rose M. Renninger, 80, of Oil City, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Born in Pearl, Victory Township on Sept. 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Violet Withrow Reese.

Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul
Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul

Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul, 84, of 1780 Patchel Run Road, wife of William A. Maul Jr., and retired Nurse of Oil City Hospital, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Clyde W. Neal, Jr.
Clyde W. Neal, Jr.

Clyde W. Neal, Jr., 62, of Oil City, Cranberry Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021, following a brief illness.

Mary Adeline O'Neil

Mary Adeline O'Neil, 86, a resident of 1220 Chestnut St., Franklin died peacefully at 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

John H. Post
John H. Post

John H. Post, 86, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Carmen J. Pyle
Carmen J. Pyle

Carmen J. Pyle, 64, of Seneca, died Wednesday afternoon, March 3, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a period of declining health.

Freda A. Rossey
Freda A. Rossey

Freda A. Rossey, 92, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Marilyn D. Painter
Marilyn D. Painter

Marilyn D. Painter, 77, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday evening, March 1, 2021, at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville following a brief illness.

Kenneth L. 'Kenny' Dodd
Kenneth L. 'Kenny' Dodd

Kenneth L. "Kenny" Dodd, age 84 of Knox, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday evening, March 1, 2021.

Pamela R. (Warring) Fesenmyer
Pamela R. (Warring) Fesenmyer

Pamela R. (Warring) Fesenmyer, 65 of Seneca, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, March 1, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Dianna M. Hersman
Dianna M. Hersman

Dianna M. Hersman, 68, of Georgetown Road, Polk, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer, with her family by her side.

Marjorie Anne Ziegler
Marjorie Anne Ziegler

Marjorie Anne Ziegler, 91, of McKinley Health Center, Brookville formerly of Seneca, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Betty Jean Clark
Betty Jean Clark

Betty Jean Clark, 86, of Oil City, died at home surrounded by her children on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Nalayah Oliva Rochelle Harris

Nalayah Oliva Rochelle Harris passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. She was born at 9:47 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus at 10:42 p.m. on the same day.

John Schneeberger
John Schneeberger

Every birthday Dad celebrated he announced his age as "older than dirt." Born on Sept. 2, 1947, Papa John Schneeberger was born to Beatrice Mae Holden and Pline Jason Schneeberger in Oil City Hospital.

Joshua Lee Flick
Joshua Lee Flick

Joshua Lee Flick, 33, of Tionesta, died Saturday morning, Feb. 27, 2021, shortly after his arrival to the Titusville Hospital emergency room.

Bernice J. Stanczak
Bernice J. Stanczak

Bernice J. Stanczak, 99, of Clenmore Place, New Castle, passed away the morning Feb. 21, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

A. Maxine Hawk
A. Maxine Hawk

A. Maxine Hawk, age 94, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Lori J. Rankin
Lori J. Rankin

Lori J. Rankin, age 59, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home following an illness.

Pamela Sue Goforth

Pamela Sue Goforth, 64, of Oil City, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a period of declining health.

Donald M. Heller
Donald M. Heller

Donald M. Heller, 95, of Marienville, passed away at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Furthermore - Troy N. Stahlman II

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Jack Barton Staley
Jack Barton Staley

Jack Barton Staley, 92, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Mary E. Trimble

Mary E. Trimble, 78, of Rock Hill, South Carolina (formerly of the Franklin area), passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in the White Oaks Manor Nursing Home in York, South Carolina.

Ruth Ann Keeley
Ruth Ann Keeley

Ruth Ann Keeley, 94, a resident of 109 Prospect Ave, Franklin, died peacefully at 1:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health.

James 'Jim' Allen Bucholz
James 'Jim' Allen Bucholz

James "Jim" Allen Bucholz, 72, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and an Oil City native, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, Tennessee, after an extended illness.