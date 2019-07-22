Rose Marie Slaugenhaupt, formerly of Shippenville and Knox, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she had been residing. She was 90 years of age.
Born on Jan. 11, 1929, in the Pine City area of Elk Township, she was the daughter of the late Martin A. and Rachel (Zagst) Beichner. There were eight sons and nine daughters in the Beichner family.
Rose attended the Collhepp School, a one-room schoolhouse in the Pine City area.
In 1947, she married Willard L. Slaugenhaupt. He preceded her in death in August, 2001.
Rose was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was dedicated to her faith and drew great strength from it.
Rose was devoted to her family; her face lit up and her eyes shone a brighter shade of blue when her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren walked into the room.
She was known for her beautiful smile and she shared that smile and positive outlook on living with those around her. She would do whatever she could to help those in need.
Rose enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing and sharing the fruits of those talents with others. She cherished time in her flower garden, tending to the wildflowers, especially the daisies.
Rose is survived by her children, sons, Michael L. Slaugenhaupt (Mary) of Knox, and Dan R. Slaugenhaupt (Eileen Wildern) of Michigan and her daughter, Robin M. Schill (David Hunter) of Knox; her five grandchildren, Jackie Renee Slaugenhaupt, Michael Blake Slaugenhaupt, Brian John Schill, Lori Lynn Likens (Christopher E.) and Billy Slaugenhaupt; her five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Alec, Nathan, Korbin and Brian Tyler; along with a daughter-in-law, Mary Louise Slaugenhaupt of Kentucky.
In addition, she is survived by her siblings, brothers, Cletus N. Beichner of Pleasantville and Dennis A. Beichner of North Carolina; sisters, Cecilia M. Daugherty of Brookville, Theresa A. Galbraith of Reynoldsville, Elizabeth A. Slike of Shippenville, Dorothy L. McGiffin of Knox and Barbara J. Baughman of Millerstown; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, William L. Slaugenhaupt and Ted E. Slaugenhaupt; and nine of her siblings, brothers, Bernard, Gerald, Edward, Martin Jr., Steven and Philip Beichner; and sisters, Agnes Winger, Adeline Wolbert and Mary Baughman.
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street, Clarion where Rose's family will welcome visitors on Saturday, Aug. 3 from noon to 1 p.m.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.
Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting http://www.goblefh.net.