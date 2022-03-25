Rosemary C. Britt, 78, of Plumer, died Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Bolivar, New York on Oct. 14, 1943, to the late Fess and Lillie (Fauch) Roseberry.
Robert D. Thompson, 86, of Fairmount City, passed away Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Gary William Jewell, 73, of Seneca, passed away in the comfort of his home Thursday morning, March 24, 2022.
Herman L. Burgdorfer, 90, of Venus passed away at home after a period of declining health.
Joseph L. “Joe” Roudebush, 84, a lifelong, well-known Chicora area resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, shortly after his arrival at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Richard A. Peterson, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Brainerd, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
John “Jack” Brigham died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the age of 86.
Deloris I. (Slater) Kline of Venus, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 22, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health. She was 90 years old.
Thomas Edward Clark, 69, of Franklin passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Janet D. (Kurtich) Keller, formerly of Franklin, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. after a brief illness.
William A. “Cutty” Culbertson, 66, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home, “The Lodge”.
Duane Lee “Pat” Patterson, an Oil City native, died peacefully the afternoon of Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Severna Park, Maryland.
Dennis Painter, 80, of Clarion, passed away with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side Monday evening, March 21, 2022.
Anna “Annie” Sloan passed away peacefully Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 86, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Facility in Marienville where she resided for the past several years.
Evelyn “Eve” Louise Yargar, 4, of Brookville, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Gregory A. Pochron, 54, of Oil City, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Dean E. Fair, 92, of Beuna Vista Road, Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday morning March 21, 2022, at his home.
Donald “Dean” Graham, 82, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, March 19, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
DeAnna L. Blauser, 56, of Seneca, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended period of declining health.
Sam Amendola , 73, of Oil City, passed away at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House after a brief illness.
Services will be held at noon today at Carterville Baptist Church for Mr. Donald Glenn Woods, Sr., 82, of Petal, Miss.
Sophia M. Riddle, age 98, passed peacefully from the arms of her loving family to the arms of her Savior on Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, in Orchard Manor.
John W. Metts, 65, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital following a brief illness.
Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Boyle, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital after a valiant struggle over the past couple of years.
A virtual memorial service for Robert T. Jacoby will be held on Saturday via Zoom online conference. If you would like to participate, please call this number for instructions: (814) 891-7164.
Terry Reed Mateer passed on March 16, 2022, at age 77 with Sandy, his wife and companion of 34 years, at his side. He died due to prostate cancer treated in 2012 with brachytherapy that came back aggressively in 2021 and metastasized into bone cancer.
Randy E. Flick, 58, of Seneca, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, in the comfort of his home following an extended period of declining health.
Thomas “Tom” R. Switzer Jr., 86, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the LECOM Village Square Nursing Home in Erie.
Regis E. Huefner, 85, of Shippenville, passed away Friday morning, March 18, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.
Gerald W. Daugherty, age 86, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022.
Dolores “Dot” J. Kaylor, 91, of Kennerdell passed away March 18, 2022 at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville.
James G. Meacham, 62, of Grandview Road, Oil City, formerly of Jamestown, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
John A. “Fuzz” Rearick passed away peacefully as a result of an extended illness on Friday, March 11th, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his family.
Shirley R. Larsen, 88, of Franklin, died at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in UPMC Northwest, Seneca surrounded by her family.
Sheila Cross, 61, of Hadley, formerly of Clintonville, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Francis A. “Ben” Benton, 90, of Emlenton, entered the presence of his Savior on Monday, March 14, 2022, with his family at his side following a brief illness.
Donald E. Burns, 83, of Titusville passed away Tuesday, March 15 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Larry E. Tenney, 75 of Summerville, S.C., passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Gary R. McKee, 69, of the Plumer area, died Feb. 10, 2022.
Florence “Flo” McGuire, age 75, of Tionesta, formerly of Ford City, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home in Tionesta.
