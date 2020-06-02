Roxanne L. Wassil, 32, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at 6:42 p.m., Tuesday May 19, 2020 shortly on arrival at UPMC Northwest. Friends will be received from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Huff - Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where a Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Justin Spurgin, officiating. The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the service live streamed at https://http://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome.
