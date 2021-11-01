Dr. Roy Alan McJilton, MD, 83, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Vidant Hospice House with his family at his bedside.
Roy was born in River Falls, Wisconsin Jan. 30, 1938 to Dr. Charles ‘Earl’ and Genevieve (McNally) McJilton. The family later relocated to Helena, Montana for his father’s medical practice at The Fort Harrison V.A.
Larry Gates Preston Sr., 80, a well-known lifelong Foxburg resident and retired business owner, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021 shortly after his arrival in the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.
Dixie D. Kepner, 79 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at AHN Grove City. Dixie was born on Sept. 13, 1942 in Sandy Lake to the late Charles and Martha (Beightol) Crouser. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.