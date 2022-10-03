Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.
Born Feb. 12, 1966 in New Castle, he was the son of Elizabeth A. Johnson and the late Byron E. George.
Mary Lou “Boovie” Lopata, 78, of Polk, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2022.
A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer.
Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022.
Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Township, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Scott A. Griffen, 57, of Franklin, left this Earth on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to be with his heavenly family after a two-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer.
David L. Best, 71, of Monterey Road, Rimersburg, passed away late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Shirley M. Jones, 84, of Oil City, PA., passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Paul, and her children.
Joseph A. Ida, Jr., 77, of Shippenville, died Sept. 1, 2022.
David R. Lovejoy, 52, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Pauline Anna Kriebel Slaughenhoupt treated everyone she met with kindness and generosity. She died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Parker Personal Care Home in Parker.
Earl James Umstead, 86, of Cranberry, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a long period of failing health. He had been a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin where he was treated with great care, compassion and with a li…
Lucille “Lucy” Swartzlander Staley, 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Bruce A. Swogger, 83, of Milledgeville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Floda Pearl Swartfager, age 86, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Grace M. Long, 95, of Smethport, a former well-known Emlenton resident and business owner, went to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2022 at Lakeview Nursing Home in Smethport.
Beatrice S. Rembold, 94, of Temperance, MI, formerly of Seneca, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 12:31 p.m. at Hospice of Northwest, Ohio surrounded by her family members.
John T. Barber, 99, of Singer Island, Florida, formerly of Conrad Avenue, Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a well-lived full life.
Richard M. Swartz, 73, a resident of #2 Monroe St., Franklin, died peacefully early Friday morning, Sept. 23, 2022, in UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
John T. Barber, age 99, of Oil City and West Palm Beach, Florida, died late Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Palm Beach Garden Medical Center.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer.
Naomi J. “Jane” Miller, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Edward Quigley, age 68, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence.
Robert V. Donahue, age 95, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie.
Stephen D. Hahn, 70, passed away, with his sister and niece by his side, on September 19, 2022, at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama after a short illness.
Russell “Rick” Carter Jr., 79, a lifelong Franklin resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 26th, 2022, at The Collin House after a battle with dementia.
Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in her home, following a period of declining health.
On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Harriet “Ann” Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family.
Mary Esther Whitman, 82, of Franklin passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness.
Robert E. Carbaugh Jr., 73, of Fryburg, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Shippenville Health Care and Rehab after a period of declining health.
Robert V. Donahue passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Sandra L. Hutchinson of Delevan, NY passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at her residence at the age of 84.
Mary Anne Gibson, age 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes with family by her side September 21, 2022 in her Chesapeake, VA home.
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday’s newspaper edition.
Kay Jean Kenemuth Gray, of Sanibel, Florida and formerly of Fern, died Sept. 15, 2022, with her family by her side. She was 80 years old.
Cheryl Elizabeth Wolozyn, 74, passed away, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Jeremy “Scoot” Kiser, 40, formerly of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 16, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Pamela Lynn Viele, 71, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin passed away at 6:26 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot.