Roy E. Summerville, 78, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born on March 27, 1944, Piney Township, PA, the son of George R. and Mabel I. (Hoover) Summerville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Roy E. Summerville, 78, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born on March 27, 1944, Piney Township, PA, the son of George R. and Mabel I. (Hoover) Summerville.
Dennis L. Coxson, who passed away Jan. 16, 2023, will receive a military tribute conducted by the Franklin VFW Honor Guard on Jan. 28 at the band stand of Franklin City Park starting at 1 p.m.
Barbara Lynn Gooding, 72, passed away Jan. 15, 2023.
Thomas “Tom” Craig Ferringer, 64, of Cranberry, died Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a long battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
Ronald “Ron” Eugene Mitchell, 68, went home to be with The Lord at 8:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Fred Fisher, 90, made the final addition to his curriculum vitae on Jan. 9, 2023. Fred was a world traveler and unique public servant.
Robert “Bob” Yarnell, aged 72, former resident of Oil City and Cochranton passed away on Jan. 14th, 2023.
Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Roy E. Summerville, 78, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
Daniel “Dan” E. Chelton, 74, of Dunkirk, New York, died Jan. 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Arlene (Oakes) Myers passed away Jan. 18, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Patricia A. Carmichael, age 89, of Cranberry, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Joseph R. (Dick) Bukolt, passed away at the Bay Pines VA, Hospice Center, Saint Petersburg, Florida, January 13th, 2023 at the age of 92.
Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Susan K. Baker, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.
Patricia A. Kline, 86 of Shippenville/Pine City passed away Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.
Dr. O.D. “Doc” Crawford, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 surrounded by his two children Mike and Beth.
Michael Christopher Nicks of Crawfordville, Florida passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness.
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away Dec. 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday.
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, Jan. 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare.
Dennis Michael “Mike” Geary, age 71 of Parker, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2023 at his home following an illness.
Mary K. (Daman) McElroy, 82, of Dempseytown, died peacefully at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Monday Jan. 16, 2023.
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr., 74, of Fairview Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Charles K. Reott, 67, of Knox, broke on through to the other side on Jan. 14, 2023. He passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his family.
Harry R. “Skip” Cook, everyone’s gentle giant and the perfect sheep dog taught his final lesson of love on Jan. 13, 2023. Surrounded by all his girls, he was serenaded into the arms of our Lord.
Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 following a sudden illness.
Beverly Brown, 73, of Oil City, formerly of Slickville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
Lester W. Jackson, Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family.
Eileen Myers Montgomery (age 81), of Franklin, passed away Jan. 15, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Joanna M. Billingsley Cihon, 75, of Meadville passed away Jan. 4, 2023.
Genevieve “Genny” Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY.
Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Walter Blackwell Cook of Clemson, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home at age 92 on Jan. 10, 2023.
On Jan. 12, 2023 Heaven gained another angel. Evelyn J. (Edge / Edgie) Theiss, 95, of Strattanville was called home by the Lord at the Clarion Hospital after a brief illness.
Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER.
Dana L. Marlowe, 33, of Clarion formerly of Kennerdell, passed away Jan. 11, 2023.
W. Dale Shetler, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Joanne Boocks, 84, of Orlando, Florida, passed away December 1, 2022.
Robert E. “Bob” Jordan, 92, a lifelong resident of Rockland, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by loving family, following a period of declining health.
Elizabeth “Hoodie” Rutkowski, 90, a resident of New Bethlehem since 1953, has passed Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in her home.