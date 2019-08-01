Russell C. Barr, 77, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
He was born Jan. 16, 1942, in Homer City, a son of George E. and Pauline P. Barr.
He was a 1959 graduate of Laura Lamar High School. After high school, Mr. Barr then served in the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and fellowship with his church.
He is survived by three children, Raymond Barr of Arizona and his wife Amanda, Rebecca Fries of Connecticut and her husband Michael, and Deedrah Ensle of Pennsylvania and her husband John; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Also surviving are three brothers, Millard, Richard and Thomas Barr; three stepchildren, Jose Augusto Rodrigues of Brazil and his wife Andresa, Milena Gruber of Texas and her husband Jack, and Luiz Antonio Goncalves of Pennsylvania and his wife Tierney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, George and Pauline Barr, Mr. Barr was preceded in death by a wife, Rejane; a granddaughter, Nichole Barr; a brother, David Barr; a stepson, Caca Rodrigues; and an ex wife, Barbara Campbell.
Friends may attend a memorial service at Heckathorn United Methodist Church located at 369 Heckathorn Church Road Seneca on Saturday Aug. 17 at 11a.m. with the Rev. Deborah Ackley-Killian officiating.
Interment of ashes will be at Heckathorn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to WoundedWarriorProject.org or StJude.org. These organizations were close to his heart.
