Russell J. Reedy Sr., 59, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Feb. 4, 1963, in Brookville, Russell was the son of Mary Lou Reedy of Knox and the late Russell L. Reedy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Russell J. Reedy Sr., 59, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Feb. 4, 1963, in Brookville, Russell was the son of Mary Lou Reedy of Knox and the late Russell L. Reedy.
Frank Wayne Ohler, 89, of Polk, passed away at Sugar Creek Station Rehabilitation Facility on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
William Stemmerich Jr., 69, of Clintonville, went to be with the Lord Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Butler Hospital.
Gwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
George E. Dunmire Jr., of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by family following a brief illness.
Grace Elizabeth Whitling, age 88, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 5:40 a.m.
Patricia “Pat” Holmes, 85, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 12:45 P.M. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Heidi J. Bauer, 63, of Leeper, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her husband by her side.
Joseph T. Rarer, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, with his wife by his side at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.
Rodney Allen Bashline, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening Feb. 20, 2022, at the St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh following complications from a stroke that he suffered on March 12, 2020.
Russell J. Reedy Sr., 59, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
Gary Douglas, 72, of Tama, Iowa, formerly of Oil City, passed away on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Amy Christine Parks, 54, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 16, 2022, at Penn-Highlands Hospital in DuBois following an illness.
Tracy A. Crow, 64, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his home.
Robert Ray Foster Jr., 35, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on Saturday, morning, Feb. 19, 2022.
Rodney A. Bashline, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 20, 2022 at St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. This is designed to set the record straight.
Beverly Grace Shirey, 84, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Mayport, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse V. and Jenny S. (Himes) Yarger.
David Wayne Thomas, 54, of Clarion, formerly of Colbert, Georgia, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
Kathryn J. Morrison, 65, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Elk Hospital in Saint Marys. She was born on April 8, 1956, in Brookville; a daughter of the late George H. and E. Jane McMillen Collett.
Clara Ann Vogus Whitten Zuck, 74, a resident of 1207 Polk Cutoff, Polk, died peacefully at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Alda J. Lerch, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Jamie Ann Denton, 62, of Rouseville, Pennsylvania, passed away Feb. 13, 2022, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Barry J. Fox, 48, of Oil City, passed away at his home on Friday Feb. 18, 2022.
Dianna Lyn Potts Smith, 75, of Seminole, Armstrong County, the daughter of the late Cecil and Jean Potts, was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Akron, Ohio. She was called to Heaven on Feb. 19, 2022, after a lengthy stay at McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, but she called Se…
Albert “Al” Burda, 74, of Clintonville, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, at home.
Rodger L. Patton, of Mercer, passed at home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 70.
Cynthia Kay Kline, 58, of Rouseville passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She is survived by her children; Nicole Peterson, Mitchell Rudolph, and Taylor Drake.
Daniel V. “Hike” McGarry, 84, of Seneca, died at his home early Friday morning, Feb. 18, 2022, following an illness.
Gary Lee Lepley, 61, of Oil City, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Karen A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Oil City, passed away at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022.
Wayne E. Burchwell, age 58, of Limestone, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home, following an illness.
David L. McClellan, 74, of Oil City passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Neal Patrick McNaughton, 62, of Hazelton, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
Barbara Snyder Anderson, 72, of Ramseur, N.C., formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Amy Christine Parks, 54, of Clarion passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 16, 2022, at Penn-Highlands Hospital in DuBois following an illness.
Early afternoon, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Sister Monica Steiner, OSB, passed into new life at Saint Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Road, Bakerstown Pa. She was 79 years old and in the 60th year of her Religious Profession.
Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon, 84, of Cochranton, formerly of Franklin, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.
Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak, treasured mother of Earl and Amy, and beloved wife of Earl, completed her journey into the light on Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022.
Joseph P. Fotos, of Clarion Borough, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 13th, 2022 at Highland Oaks at Water Run Landing.
Terry “Jake” Rowland, 59, of Oil City passed away in February 2022 from a stroke and other COVID complications.
Full blooded German Shepard puppies. 1 female - $650. 3 m…
German Shepherd puppies for sale. De-wormed, shots, vet c…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
We would like to thank everyone who sent cards to John fo…
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…