Russell J. Smerkar, 75, of Lake Lucy, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Born on June 5, 1947, in Strobleton, he was the son of the late Henry M and Dorothy Siegel Smerkar.
Kevin Leigh Porter, 66, of Rocky Grove, long before his time on earth should have ended, died at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Samuel Thomas Frantz Jr., 55, a resident of 169 Dakota Lane, Kennerdell, died peacefully at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of Penn Highlands Hospital at Brookville.
Arline J. Lang, 85, a resident of 1543 Elk St., Franklin died peacefully at 8:40 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Paul Hale, 88, a well-known, and much loved resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from injuries he had sustained in a fall at his home.
Dona G. Dennis, 87, of Harrisville passed away peacefully Saturday, June 18, 2022.
A celebration of life in honor of Tim H. Keighley, who passed away on June 5, 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Strattanville fire hall, 441 Washington St., Strattanville 16258.
David Roger Varner, 28, of Callensburg, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
Grace Eleanor Remaley, 95, a resident of 1844 Hill City Road, Cranberry, died peacefully at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her loving family by her side.
Clayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville came into this world April 17th, 1981, and rode out of it June 15th 2022.
Mary Ellen Leavy, 85, of Clarion, formerly of Turkey City, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Leo Joseph “Bud” Strickenberger, formerly of Oil City and Reno, entered eternal resting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein, 83, of Knox passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by love and family, after a battle with uterine cancer.
George L. Gorsuch, 65, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home.
Charles William Russell, 80, of Knox, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, following an illness.
Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service to celebrate the life of James C. “Jim” Guyton on Thursday, June 23rd at 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Diane Sue Strotman of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Knox, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the age of 84.
Elaine L. Clifton-McClintock, 81, of Oil City, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
A memorial service for Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz will be held Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the family home at 2 Lincoln St., Oil City. Friends and family are invited to stop in and share their memories. Dean passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 96.
Zane L. Hoffman, 97, of Nectarine passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Grove Manor.
Geraldine Hines, 79 of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Miller, 92, died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
Michael T. Townsend, 56, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday June 15, 2022, at his home.
Robert R. Burns Jr., 67, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Edward Elliott, age 99, of Marianne, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Phyllis Fay Grosch, 85, of Damascus, Md., formerly of Knox, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.
Frank Richard Black, 73, of Sligo passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.
Barbara Jean “Jeannie” McAninch, 80, of Erie, died peacefully at St. Vincent Health Center on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Louis Van Clair Thompson Jr. “Louie”, 66, of Stafford, Va., formerly of Tylersburg, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 13, 2022.
Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Major Marjorie E. Miller, 92, of Ephrata, was “Promoted to Glory” on Saturday, June 4th, 2022.
Gregory Scott Daum, 60, of Oil City passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home.
Lewis “Lew” Gene Rodgers Jr., 55, of Seneca passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in his home.
Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts, 77, of Cochranton, passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
James Harry “Jim” McElroy, age 86, of Oil City, died at home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with his family by his side.
“I sure do miss that man,” was a phrase that every visitor was apt to hear while visiting Georgia Lou Ray, 93, of Conneaut Lake and formerly of Krider Road in Meadville. She has been waiting nine years to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, George Arnold Ray, whom she married on August…
Donna Jean Staub, 85, formerly of Rouseville, PA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA.
Roseann Bruno Gibbons, 89, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence following end-stage renal disease.
James C. “Jim” Guyton, 74, of Oil City, died at his home Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Shirley W. Grinder, age 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning June 9, 2022, following a period of declining health.
