Russell L. Irwin, 74, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie.
Born on Nov. 20, 1946, in Kane, he was the son of the late Glenn and E. Viola Peterson Irwin.
Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, after a brief illness.
Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
John W. Hicks, 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in the early evening hours of Friday, April 30, 2021.
Carol Sires, 66, of Polk, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.
Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr., age 65, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021, at McKinley Health Center surrounded by his loved ones.
Richard D. "Dick" Clark, 89, of Oil City, died at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Helen L (Copenhaver) Fetzer, 94, of Haines City, FL, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Delores "Dot" J. Frankenberger, 90, of Oil City, passed away late in the morning of Friday, April 30, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Bernadette Marshall passed away peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021.
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, died April 1, 2021.
Randy Alan Carlson, 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 28th, 2021, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Brian C. DiFonzo, 54, of Titusville passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a battle with Leukemia for the past year.
Charlotte F. Dolby, 91, of Lucinda, passed away Thursday morning, April 29, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Nathan G. Luzier, 15, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly due to a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Bradley L. Montgomery, 33 of Deer Creek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Greenville.
Donald D. Dee, 89, formerly of Pine Street, Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, at the home of his daughter.
LeWayne E. Rottman, 67, of Petrolia, Butler County, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.
James Richard "Jim" Proper, 62, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Randy Ray O'Neil, 64, a resident of 110 Hillcrest Ave., Polk, died peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021, in his home, following an extended illness.
H. Arlene Drake, 75, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday evening, April 24, 2021, at the Autumn Grove Health Center in Harrisville after an extended illness.
Ronald E. Caldwell, 75, died following a struggle with cancer on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Larry Darwin Bell, 74, of Cochranton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness of Lewy body Parkinson disease.
Mary E. Kirkpatrick, 86, of Knox passed away in the comfort of her home on February 20, 2021.
Jane S. Reamer, 85, of Oil City, beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, was called home to her Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, April 25, 2021.
A memorial service for Ruth M. Vasey, who passed away Jan. 10, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, with the Rev. Deborah Jacobson, church pastor, officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service.
Geraldine "Gerry" Brinkley Wike, 74, of Polk, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held for Rev. John "Jack" Friggle on Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City. Rev. Byron Myers, church pastor, will officiate. Jack was a former member of Mostly Brass Band, and they will play prelude music beginn…
Susan Cox, 67, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly early in the morning on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Bertha McLaughlin, 91, of Oil City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
James R. Lytle, 68, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 23, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.
Christy Lyn Boswell, 31, unexpectedly passed away in her home in January 2021. Survivors include her sister, Valarie Mayhew of Clarion County.
Gary E. Yeaney, 75, of Mayport, passed away Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021, at home of natural causes.
A celebration of the life of K. William "Bill" Bailey will be held Sunday, May 2nd, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Morrison Park on Allison Road (at the Rotary Pavilion in the rear of the park). Refreshments will be served. The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will conduct a service of military honors at 3 p.m.
Edith Mae Huffman, 92, passed away in a nursing home near Jamestown New York on April 9, 2021. She was born in Beloit Wisconsin on March 20, 1929, the daughter of Lee and Bernice Backenger. She had 9 siblings and one sister survives.
Reverend David R. Beals, 82, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Karns, at the age of 79, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at her Cherrytree residence after a short bout with cancer.
Robert Nelson Lape, 84, of Oil City, died peacefully at his home on Thursday morning, April 22, 2021.
Jean M. Bell, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 8:58 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at The Caring Place.
