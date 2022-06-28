Russell L. Rinker, 90, of Victory Heights, passed away Saturday night, June 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Knox on March 24, 1932, to the late Arlington and Grace (Robinson) Rinker.
Vickie Renee (Rodgers) Havens, “Vic”, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:38 p.m., at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Terry “Ted” Knight, 72, of Knox, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.
Dale Smith, 88, of Hermitage, passed away surrounded by family late Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in his residence.
Patrick James Marron, 41, of West Sunbury, passed away Saturday morning June 25, 2022, surrounded by the people he loved the most.
Timothy Joel Sheatz, 59, of Ninevah, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Larry Nelson Young Sr., age 85, of Cranberry, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, due to a sudden illness.
James “Jim” C. McCutcheon, 64, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Ruby E. Summerville, 98, of Strattanville, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Services have been set for Mary E. Ziegler, 73, of Oil City, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mary R. Strawbridge, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her family.
Michel R. Horrobin passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Elaine J. Dalmaso, 78, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Samuel Arthur Saeli, age 81, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, following a period of declining health. He can now look under and around clouds hanging overhead in the blue sky for golf balls.
Patricia E. “Patty” Russell, 89, of Emlenton, retired Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District nurse, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Butler Memorial Hospital.
Kevin Leigh Porter, 66, of Rocky Grove, long before his time on earth should have ended, died at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Russell J. Smerkar, 75, of Lake Lucy, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Samuel Thomas Frantz Jr., 55, a resident of 169 Dakota Lane, Kennerdell, died peacefully at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of Penn Highlands Hospital at Brookville.
Arline J. Lang, 85, a resident of 1543 Elk St., Franklin died peacefully at 8:40 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Paul Hale, 88, a well-known, and much loved resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from injuries he had sustained in a fall at his home.
Grace Eleanor Remaley, 95, a resident of 1844 Hill City Road, Cranberry, died peacefully at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her loving family by her side.
Dona G. Dennis, 87, of Harrisville passed away peacefully Saturday, June 18, 2022.
A celebration of life in honor of Tim H. Keighley, who passed away on June 5, 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Strattanville fire hall, 441 Washington St., Strattanville 16258.
David Roger Varner, 28, of Callensburg, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
Clayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville came into this world April 17th, 1981, and rode out of it June 15th 2022.
Mary Ellen Leavy, 85, of Clarion, formerly of Turkey City, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Leo Joseph “Bud” Strickenberger, formerly of Oil City and Reno, entered eternal resting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein, 83, of Knox passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by love and family, after a battle with uterine cancer.
George L. Gorsuch, 65, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home.
Charles William Russell, 80, of Knox, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, following an illness.
Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service to celebrate the life of James C. “Jim” Guyton on Thursday, June 23rd at 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Diane Sue Strotman of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Knox, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the age of 84.
Elaine L. Clifton-McClintock, 81, of Oil City, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
A memorial service for Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz will be held Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the family home at 2 Lincoln St., Oil City. Friends and family are invited to stop in and share their memories. Dean passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 96.
Zane L. Hoffman, 97, of Nectarine passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Grove Manor.
Geraldine Hines, 79 of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Miller, 92, died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
Michael T. Townsend, 56, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday June 15, 2022, at his home.
Robert R. Burns Jr., 67, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
120 Astral Rd. Franklin. Thurs. 12-7, Fri. 8-4, Sat. 8-1.…
2018 Keystone 27’ - All power, stabilizing jacks and awni…
CLARION Garage Sale 102 S. 3rd Ave. Fri & Sat, July 1…
405 & 379 Bucktail Road, Franklin. Thursday, 6/30. 3-8 pm.
Garage Sale Saturday (7/2/22) 8:00am-? 1339 State Rt 227 …
Hay for sale - $2.50 / bale. Seneca area. 814-676-1078
Large Family yard sale. Fri & Sat 7/1 & 7/2. 3890…
Oil City - Yard sale 508 West First St. Wed 6/29, Thurs 6…