Russell “Rick” Carter Jr., 79, a lifelong Franklin resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 26th, 2022, at The Collin House after a battle with dementia.
A 1961 graduate of Franklin High School and Vale Tech, Rick married his HS sweetheart Lynda (Carson) of Rocky Grove in 1964 and was known in his formative years for his fast cars and dominance in drag racing. A consummate competitor, he is remembered for his fierce commitment to excellence in his every life endeavor to include golf, bowling, remote control airplanes, and coaching little league baseball.
Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in her home, following a period of declining health.
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday’s newspaper edition.
Carl A. Strohmyer, 29, of Shippenville, was born on Aug. 18, 1993 and passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Carl no longer has to fight to find his happiness. May he now see the light; feel the love and freedom that he so deserves to be surrounded by.
Sandra Lee Murdock, 77 of Seneca, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence. Born, February 13, 1945 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Betty Lobaugh Cotterman. She married Olen Murdock on July 25, 2012.