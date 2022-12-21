Ruth A. Tenney Sottiaux

Ruth A. Tenney Sottiaux

Ruth A. Tenney Sottiaux passed away after an extended illness, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Harold and Opal Moyer Tenney. She was born on Oct. 7, 1938, having just celebrating her 84th birthday with her family.

Miriam M. Wehler

Miriam M. Wehler, 99, of S. Michael Road, St. Marys, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. Her survivors include her daughter, Sr. Marian "Ginny" Wehler, OSB, of Oil City.

Genevieve Kay Nuttall
Genevieve Kay Nuttall

Genevieve Kay Nuttall, 76, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Britaney R. Dunkle
Britaney R. Dunkle

Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness.

Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox

Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness.

Carolee K. Michener
Carolee K. Michener

Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place.

Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters

Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Thomas M. Ganoe
Thomas M. Ganoe

Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 17, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Jean M. Morris
Jean M. Morris

Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning Dec. 18, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

Walter Joseph 'Joe' McFadden
Walter Joseph 'Joe' McFadden

Walter Joseph “Joe” McFadden, 93, of Woodridge, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Homer Glen, IL. He was surrounded by family, watching football in his favorite recliner.

Edna Marie Lutz
Edna Marie Lutz

Edna Marie Lutz, 81, of Oil City, fought a courageous 16-month battle against cancer and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Ivan E. Ogle
Ivan E. Ogle

Ivan E. Ogle, a former resident of Mayo, passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, from complications related to COVID-19. He was 93 years old.

Mary Jo Stephenson
Mary Jo Stephenson

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving devoted mother, Mary Jo Stephenson, on Dec. 16, 2022.

Robert (Bob) B. McElravy
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy

Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

James M. Gibbons
James M. Gibbons

James M. Gibbons, 82, of Oil City, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 17, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare after a short illness.

Susan M. Holibaugh
Susan M. Holibaugh

Susan M. Holibaugh, age 69, of Sligo, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen
Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen

Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen, 82, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to her heavenly home, early Friday morning Dec. 16, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mary Sue Lowman
Mary Sue Lowman

Mary Sue Lowman, 76, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Marie Baxter
Marie Baxter

Marie Baxter, 85, of Marienville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.

Donald J. Palmer Jr.

Donald J. Palmer Jr., 95, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Venango County, to the late Donald J. Palmer, Sr. and Elsie R. Buffone.

Lori A. Leahew
Lori A. Leahew

Lori A. Leahew, age 61, of Tionesta, died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home in Tionesta.

Ronald J. McElroy

Ronald J. McElroy, age 63, of Oil City, passed away suddenly due to heart issues on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie. He is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Mary Lou Triola
Mary Lou Triola

Mary Lou Triola, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at The Collins House after a brief but fierce battle with lung cancer.

Roger Bruce Martz
Roger Bruce Martz

Roger Bruce Martz passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Carolyn Shimmons
Carolyn Shimmons

Carolyn Shimmons passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Jeffrey L. 'Jeff' Courson
Jeffrey L. 'Jeff' Courson

Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Courson, 65, of Camden, SC, formerly of Clarion, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022 at Karesh Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center following a long and courageously fought battle with MS.

Lloyd E. Neiswonger
Lloyd E. Neiswonger

Lloyd E. Neiswonger, 87, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, Dec. 12, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.