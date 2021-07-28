Ruth Beichner

Ruth Beichner

Ruth Beichner, 71 of Lucama, N.C., passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Dennis Beichner of Lucama; daughters, Darcy Beichner and Justin of Stantonsburg and Rena Davis and husband, Alex and their child, Cayden Davis all of Las Vegas; sisters, Sally Flockerzi, Lois Barscy and Alice Grolemund all of Pennsylvania and her brother, Paul Baughman of Pennsylvania.

Mary C. Slusser
Mary C. Slusser

Mary C. Slusser of Grove City, formerly of Lake Latonka and Oil City, passed away at 9:36 p.m. Monday July 26th, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital surrounded by her loving family after battling an aggressive thyroid cancer. She was 78.

Jeffrey C. Gracy Sr. graveside services

Family and friends are invited Friday, July 30, at 1 p.m. to St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin, for the graveside funeral services for Jeffrey C. Gracy Sr. In case of rain, services will be conducted in the cemetery chapel. Immediately following the services, full military burial honors will be…

Loraine Price (Wedekind) service

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Loraine "Reinie" Marie Price (Wedekind) on Thursday, Aug. 12th, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, Fryburg, with Father Mike presiding. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Joseph and Carol Sires service set

A celebration of life for Joseph "Mike" Sires, who passed away Dec. 23, 2020, and his wife, Carol Sires, who passed away April 30, 2021, will be held Saturday, July 31, at the Sandycreek fire hall 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin, from noon until 4 p.m.

Ricky Lee Cherry
Ricky Lee Cherry

Ricky Lee Cherry, 61, of Utica, passed away early in the evening hours of Saturday, July 24, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.

John D. 'Jack' Snyder
John D. 'Jack' Snyder

John D. "Jack" Snyder, 69, of Bartley Road, Parker, in the Village of Dutch Hill, a longtime, highly respected Clarion County farmer, passed away on Saturday July 24, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. at his home.

Lida M. Schwabenbauer
Lida M. Schwabenbauer

Lida M. Schwabenbauer, 86, of Marble, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Butler Hospital after a period of declining health.

Jamie Lee Sollinger

Jamie Lee Sollinger, 39, of Emlenton, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

John Everett Wensel
John Everett Wensel

John Everett Wensel, age 53, of Rouseville, died after a period of declining health, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Warren General Hospital.

Theodore D. 'Speed' Brown Jr.
Theodore D. 'Speed' Brown Jr.

Theodore D. "Speed" Brown Jr., 63, a well-known resident of 315 Long Road, Canal Township, died peacefully Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home after being stricken suddenly with a massive heart attack.

Jeannine E. Abel

Jeannine E. Abel, a resident of the Masonic Village of Sewickley, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Wilda N. Huber
Wilda N. Huber

Wilda N. Huber, age 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, July 22, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Donald A. Schupp
Donald A. Schupp

Donald A. Schupp, 88, of Oil City passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Donna Lee Best Tebay
Donna Lee Best Tebay

Donna Lee Best Tebay, 58, of 503 Plummer Street in Oil City passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at home, leaving this earth and entering the arms of Jesus.

Renee Thompson
Renee Thompson

Renee Thompson, 58, of Butler, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, after a six-year battle with cancer.

Michael Lynn Ritts Sr.
Michael Lynn Ritts Sr.

Michael Lynn Ritts Sr., 73, of Venus, passed away in the evening hours of Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Marilyn Fox Rutherford

Marilyn Fox Rutherford (nee Marilyn Louise Fox) was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Emlenton, a small town on the Allegheny River halfway between Pittsburgh and Erie. Her father, Clarence Jennings Fox, was a certified public accountant and the nephew of H.J. Crawford, a pioneer in the oil industry an…

Marlin Christopher Jones
Marlin Christopher Jones

Marlin Christopher Jones, 17, of 25 Short Road, Jamestown, passed away peacefully with his parents by his side at 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following complications of brain surgery and an extended stay at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Gerald W. 'Jerry' Hasbrouck
Gerald W. 'Jerry' Hasbrouck

Gerald W. "Jerry" Hasbrouck, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday evening July 18, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Larry Paul Truitt

Larry Paul Truitt, 70, of Lamartine, entered his heavenly home on Thursday morning, July 15, 2021, from Hamot Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his loving family.

Ray E. Whitling
Ray E. Whitling

Ray E. Whitling, age 94, of Knox, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.

John 'Barry' Hart Sr.
John 'Barry' Hart Sr.

John "Barry" Hart Sr., age 79, of Cranberry, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home following a sudden illness.

Alma Mae Carson
Alma Mae Carson

Alma Mae Carson, 91, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 10, 2021, with her devoted daughter by her side.

Louise M. Blymiller McNany
Louise M. Blymiller McNany

Louise M. Blymiller McNany, 76, of Crawford Corners Road, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Twp., Venango Co., passed away late Thursday evening, July 15, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Sandra L. Myers
Sandra L. Myers

Sandra L. Myers, 76, of Franklin, formerly a longtime resident of Oil City, passed away Thursday July 15, 2021, at her home.

Larry P. Truitt

Larry P. Truitt, age 70, of Salem, passed away Thursday July 15, 2021 at UPMC Hamot, following an illness.

Violet M. (Rode) Spatharos
Violet M. (Rode) Spatharos

Violet M. (Rode) Spatharos, 90, of Oil City (Oakland Township), died at her home Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, of natural causes following a brief illness.