Ruth Beichner, 71 of Lucama, N.C., passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Dennis Beichner of Lucama; daughters, Darcy Beichner and Justin of Stantonsburg and Rena Davis and husband, Alex and their child, Cayden Davis all of Las Vegas; sisters, Sally Flockerzi, Lois Barscy and Alice Grolemund all of Pennsylvania and her brother, Paul Baughman of Pennsylvania.
Mary C. Slusser of Grove City, formerly of Lake Latonka and Oil City, passed away at 9:36 p.m. Monday July 26th, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital surrounded by her loving family after battling an aggressive thyroid cancer. She was 78.
Family and friends are invited Friday, July 30, at 1 p.m. to St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin, for the graveside funeral services for Jeffrey C. Gracy Sr. In case of rain, services will be conducted in the cemetery chapel. Immediately following the services, full military burial honors will be…
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Loraine "Reinie" Marie Price (Wedekind) on Thursday, Aug. 12th, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, Fryburg, with Father Mike presiding. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
A celebration of life for Joseph "Mike" Sires, who passed away Dec. 23, 2020, and his wife, Carol Sires, who passed away April 30, 2021, will be held Saturday, July 31, at the Sandycreek fire hall 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin, from noon until 4 p.m.
Theodore D. "Speed" Brown Jr., 63, a well-known resident of 315 Long Road, Canal Township, died peacefully Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home after being stricken suddenly with a massive heart attack.
Marilyn Fox Rutherford (nee Marilyn Louise Fox) was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Emlenton, a small town on the Allegheny River halfway between Pittsburgh and Erie. Her father, Clarence Jennings Fox, was a certified public accountant and the nephew of H.J. Crawford, a pioneer in the oil industry an…
Marlin Christopher Jones, 17, of 25 Short Road, Jamestown, passed away peacefully with his parents by his side at 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following complications of brain surgery and an extended stay at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Louise M. Blymiller McNany, 76, of Crawford Corners Road, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Twp., Venango Co., passed away late Thursday evening, July 15, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.