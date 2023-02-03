Ruth “Betty” Leuice, 92 of Knox, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Ruth was born April 25, 1930 in Olean, New York. She was the daughter of the late William and Velma Fie.
Kenneth Grant Johnston, age 64, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Ruth Marion Elder Ericson, blessed child of God, completed her baptismal journey at the age of 89 (and a half!) in the comfort of her home held in the hands of family. Her Oopie to his Marty, she has rejoined her beloved husband David M. Ericson Jr. and they are dancing throughout the heaven…
Virginia M. Motzer, 90 of Clarion, formerly of German Hill Tionesta, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Larry E. Linamen, 75, of Licking Twp., Emlenton entered eternal rest with his Lord and Saviour early Monday morning (01-30-2023) following a several months illness surrounded by his loving and devoted family.
Richard D. Miller, age 71, passed from this world Jan. 30, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital. He had been ill since New Year’s Day.
Aldene K. Henderson, 90, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully into heaven with her family and her loving caregiver Mandy Hanely by her side Monday afternoon Jan. 30, 2023 at her home.
Thomas R. “Tom” Kemmer, 74, of Kingsville, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. He was born on Aug. 25, 1948 in Kingsville; son of the late Lawrence Morrison and Leona Catherine Smith Kemmer.
Ruth Hopper, 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 13, 1940, in Tanyard and was the last surviving member of the late Charles E. and Goldie Mae (Bish) Nolf.
Judith “Judy” Heffern Harris, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born on March 27, 1937 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to W. Paul and Jeraldine (Carmichael) Heffern. Judy grew up in Miller Park and a…
Richard E. Carter, (Dick), 74, of Otter Street, sadly passed away Sunday, Jan. 29th at his home.
Caroline Baker, 82, of Franklin passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 16, 1940 to the late Oakley and Gertrude (Sutley) Baker.
Harold “Bud” Price, born April 1st, 1940, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 82, at his home in Knox.
Nancy L. Reed, 85, of Shippenville, often known to many as Nance, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.
Vernon Hilyer, age 60, of Clarion, passed away on Jan. 28, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Richard Eugene Kelley, age 91, of Burbank, California, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Joseph A. Curran Jr., of Oil City, passed away at the age of 84 due to an extended illness, on Jan. 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
Linda Henderson, age 65, of Franklin, left this world to ascend into the arms of her dear mother after an extended illness in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Leroy Clark, 77, of Polk passed away peacefully at home Jan. 29, 2023.
Bertha L. McElhaney, 83 of Franklin passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 surrounded by her family, at Sugar Creek Station.
Jill D. Rue, age 64, of East Hickory, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at her home in East Hickory.
Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman, 79, of Parker, Perry Twp., Clarion County, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health.
Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on Jan. 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.
Mae C. Allen, age 95 of Middlesex Twp., Valencia passed into the hands of our Lord on Friday evening, Jan. 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home.
Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82 of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home following an illness.
Robert David Burnham of Corsica passed away peacefully on January 27 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Jeffrey Myers Crawford, 83, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, Indiana, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father Jan. 21, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Jeff had resided at Lowell Healthcare since July 1, 2018.
Richard “Dick” G. Dillman, 87, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on May 16, 1935, to the late James A. and Minnie E. (Woodring) Dillman in Brookville.
Marcia L. Blair, 69, of Polk, passed away at her residence late Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023 after a long term illness surround by her family and her beloved Chihuahua, Angel.
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City passed away peacefully in her sleep after many years of significant health issues at home in the morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Loren S. Miller, 73, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2023.
Jay D. Klingler, 88, of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday morning Jan. 24, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival.
Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.
John L. Seelbaugh 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness.
Russel B. Wetzel, 89, of Parker, PA, passed away Monday evening January 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The family of Florence Brochetti would like to announce her passing on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.