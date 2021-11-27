Ruth E. Motter

Ruth E. Motter

Ruth E. Motter, 59, of Oil City, went home to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from Magee-Womens Hospital after an extended illnes.

Born Sept. 14th, 1962, she was the daughter of Lewis E. and Rose M. McFadden Dillinger.

Joanne B. Bailey
Obituaries

Joanne B. Bailey

Joanne B. Bailey, 83, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home following an illness.

Ruth E. Motter
Obituaries

Ruth E. Motter

Ruth E. Motter, 59, of Oil City, went home to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from Magee-Womens Hospital after an extended illnes.

Ruth Dunkle
Obituaries

Ruth Dunkle

Ruth Dunkle, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thanksgiving Day at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

Paul A. McKinney
Obituaries

Paul A. McKinney

Paul A. McKinney, 63, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Carol L. Fair
Obituaries

Carol L. Fair

Carol L. Fair, 51, of Erie, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Wednesday morning Nov. 24, 2021, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard after a year-long battle with cancer.

Dustin Morgan
Obituaries

Dustin Morgan

Dustin Morgan, 30, of Stoneboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at AHN Grove City.

Obituaries

David Mark Alworth

David Mark Alworth, 56, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, 2021 at his residence following a courageous battle with ALS.

Patricia Gilfillan
Obituaries

Patricia Gilfillan

Patricia Gilfillan, 74 of Parlin, New Jersey, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Mary Francis Welsh Shoup
Obituaries

Mary Francis Welsh Shoup

Mary Frances Welsh Shoup of Williamsburg, Clarion County, was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Oil City to the late Bob and Eula Harrison Welsh. She departed this life, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father…

Obituaries

Melissa M. McMurray

Melissa M. McMurray, 66, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot from complications from COVID-19.

Obituaries

Furthermore - William Vogus

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Joyce Ann Lindsey
Obituaries

Joyce Ann Lindsey

Joyce Ann Lindsey, 88, a resident of Utica, died peacefully at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, with family members by her side, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.

Sherry E. Rhoads
Obituaries

Sherry E. Rhoads

Sherry E. Rhoads, 69, formerly of Franklin, passed away at the Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation Center Monday, Nov. 22nd, 2021.

Kathleen "Kathie" Ann Brown
Obituaries

Kathleen "Kathie" Ann Brown

Kathleen “Kathie” Ann Brown, 75, of Vienna, West Virginia died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, with her family by her side, following a short, but courageous battle with cancer.

Mary Louise Plyler
Obituaries

Mary Louise Plyler

Mary Louise Plyler, 93, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. She fell at her home, causing her to lose her independence and had resided at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville since Sept. 21.

Rhonda Jane Dunlap
Obituaries

Rhonda Jane Dunlap

Rhonda Jane Dunlap, 72, of Polk passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.

Wayne L. Sheffer
Obituaries

Wayne L. Sheffer

Wayne L. Sheffer, 64, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Mrs. Marilyn A. Frost
Obituaries

Mrs. Marilyn A. Frost

Mrs. Marilyn A. Frost, 69, of Ellwood City passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21st, 2021, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Helen L. Moyer
Obituaries

Helen L. Moyer

Helen L. Moyer, 89, a longtime resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.

Renee R. Lineman
Obituaries

Renee R. Lineman

Renee R. Lineman, 67, of Oil City, passed away at her home in Ormond Beach, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Shirley J. Wilson
Obituaries

Shirley J. Wilson

Shirley J. Wilson, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.

Benjamin W. Thompson
Obituaries

Benjamin W. Thompson

Benjamin W. Thompson, age 78, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home following an illness.

Kathy A. Claypool
Obituaries

Kathy A. Claypool

Kathy A. Claypool, 73, of Brookville, went to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2021, at McKinley Health Care.

Robert 'Bob' Siegfried
Obituaries

Robert 'Bob' Siegfried

This book — “Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do” by Dr. Robert H. Schuller — graced the coffee table of the Siegfried household for many years. If Robert “Bob” Siegfried had been a book title, this was it.

Mary Jeanne Kay Gavin
Obituaries

Mary Jeanne Kay Gavin

Mary Jeanne Gavin, 64, was called home to her Savior on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous, three-year battle with cancer.

Helen Marie Deeter
Obituaries

Helen Marie Deeter

Helen Deeter, 78, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. She was born in Franklin on May 22, 1943; a daughter of James and Helen Minnick Owens. Helen graduated from Franklin High School in 1960 and then earned her LPN license at Oil City Hospital.

Stanley Shimkus
Obituaries

Stanley Shimkus

Stanley Shimkus, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Richard 'Mike' Beichner
Obituaries

Richard 'Mike' Beichner

Richard “Mike” Beichner, age 64, of Coudersport and formerly of Shippenville, passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Williamsport, following an illness.

Donald J. Hughey
Obituaries

Donald J. Hughey

Donald J. Hughey, 72, of Brookville, died Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois following a brief illness.