Ruth I. Ferringer, 71, of Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home.
She was born on May 1, 1950 in Shamburg, daughter of the late Noble B. and Elizabeth E. Edinger Ferringer.
Ernest John Novak, 58, of Polk, passed away, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at home.
Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior with family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her residence.
Helen M. “Butch” Blauser, 79, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.
Dorothy V. Brosius, age 99, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Viviann Dorothea Whalen (nee O’Neill) passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at her Fairlawn, Ohio home, surrounded by love.
Ryan “Ted” Andrew Moore of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from his battle with cancer in Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Charlotte J. Baseler of Grove City, formerly of Irwin Township, Venango County, passed on Monday evening, Feb. 14, 2022, in AHN-Grove City. She was 91.
Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer, a lifelong Franklin resident and former Venango County elected official, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after years of declining health.
Ruth I. Ferringer, 71, of Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home.
Helen E. Serbati, 88, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
William D. Allmendinger, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.
Virginia M. Heister, 93, of Franklin went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Collins House, Franklin.
Bonnie L. Huffman, age 65, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, Feb. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Shirley R. Henry, age 86, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 1, 2022, after an almost nine-year struggle with ovarian cancer.
Joseph G. “Joe” Gallino, 99, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Barry “BJ” J. Page, 60, of Emlenton, passed away at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Walter Lawrence Reed, 84, of Oil City, died at his home Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, following an extended illness, while surrounded by his loving family.
Mary Louise Murdoch, 81, of Cochranton, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Wesbury Methodist Community in Meadville.
Howard Leslie Stearns, 73, of Tionesta, passed peacefully at his residence on Feb. 8, 2022.
Michael W. Chapman, 73, of Strattanville, passed away early Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois.
William L. “Bill” Crate Sr., 80, of Clarion, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Edwin A. Hewston , 61, of 130 Greeves St. in Kane, passed away Feb. 2, 2022, at his residence.
Betty Jean Gray, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 92 years of age.
Gary Arthur Wimer, 87, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, as a result of pancreatic cancer.
Richard Dale “Rick” Kelley, 67, of Oil City, went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones after an extended illness.
Viola Ruth (Burneisen) Brown, 78, of Oil City, died Thursday evening, Feb. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Dorothy E. ”Dottie” Kratzer, 89, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at LaurelBrooke Landing.
Carlis L. Stanfill, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on Oct. 30, 1941, in Oneida, Tennessee, to the late Jesse and Martha (Terry) Stanfill.
Richard Dale Kelley, age 67, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at his residence with family by his side, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
James T. “Ted” Ace, 66, of Foxburg, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mark L. Baum, 59, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home.
Barbara Joan Cook (Puisis) finished her final project on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Zelienople, in the hands of those she loved.
Miriam Grace Hewston, 68, of Oil City, died Thursday morning, Feb. 10, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Edward A. Caldwell, 70, of Summerville, passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 9, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Shirlie Anne Anderson, age 92, died in her home peacefully on Monday Feb. 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.
David J. Wade, age 79, of Kennerdell, formerly of Pittsburgh (Westwood) died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Donna M. Nelson, 82, of Kunz Road, Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Michael E. Stevenson Sr., 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, following a brief illness.
Patricia R. Andres, 83, of Oil City, passed away at her home on Sunday Feb. 6, 2022, after a short illness.
