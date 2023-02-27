Ryan M. Rarer

Ryan M. Rarer

Ryan M. Rarer, 42, of Franklin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

He was born in Franklin in on Sept. 2, 1980, and was a son of Garry Rarer Sr. and the late Linda Varner Rarer.

Linda (File) Emanuele
Linda (File) Emanuele

Linda (File) Emanuele, 81, of 315 West Fourth St., Oil City, passed Feb. 25, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Frank Comunale III
Frank Comunale III

Frank Comunale III, age 91 of Marienville, formerly of Churchill, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr.
Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr.

Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr., 84, of St. Clairsville, OH passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born Aug. 7, 1938 in Titusville, a son of the late Kenneth Orlo Williams Sr. and Edith (Schneider) Williams.

Jean Marie Bajorek

Jean Marie Bajorek, 75, a well-known resident of 1035 Liberty Street, Franklin; and well-loved longtime Franklin Area School District elementary school teacher, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following complications of a stroke she suffered only days earlier.

Cecil R. Ashbaugh
Cecil R. Ashbaugh

Cecil R. Ashbaugh, age 84 of Knox, passed away early Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Katherine M. Goreczny
Katherine M. Goreczny

Katherine M. Goreczny, 101, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2023 at Brevillier Village in Harborcreek after having spent the evening, throughout the night, and into morning with loving family members at her bedside.

Donna G. Hart
Donna G. Hart

Donna G. Hart, 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Jerry McMurdy
Jerry McMurdy

Jerry McMurdy, 82, of Harrisville, died unexpectedly in a car accident the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

William E. 'Bill' Matesich
William E. 'Bill' Matesich

William E. “Bill” Matesich, 85, of Butler and Emlenton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away at home early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023 while in the company of his loving wife.

Rita C. Szymanski
Rita C. Szymanski

Rita C. Szymanski, 99, of Janeway St., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening (Feb. 19) at her residence.

David Alan Delp
David Alan Delp

David Alan Delp, 74, of New Bethlehem, died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, following an accident at his home.

Roger Lee Duck
Roger Lee Duck

Roger Lee Duck, 69, a longtime resident of 818 Buffalo Street, Franklin, died peacefully at noon Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.

Ruth Ann Crawford
Ruth Ann Crawford

Ruth Ann Crawford, 80, of Oil City, passed away at her home Monday night, Feb. 20, 2023 of natural causes.

Gregory D. Collins
Gregory D. Collins

Gregory D. Collins, 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health.

Lois Marie Miller
Lois Marie Miller

Lois Marie Miller of Strattanville passed from this life on the evening of Feb. 16, 2023 at the age of 96.

Susan (Soborowski) Hanna
Susan (Soborowski) Hanna

Susan (Soborowski) Hanna, age 60, of Oil City passed away Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:10 a.m. at UPMC Hamot in Erie, due to complications following a stroke.

Betty Shriver
Betty Shriver

Betty Shriver, 91, of Sebring, FL, formally of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 after a brief illness.

William W. Kapp
William W. Kapp

William W. Kapp, 91, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville passed away Monday Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Leila S. Lynch Peth

Leila S. Lynch Peth, age 82 of Lamartine, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 17, 2023 at Premier Washington Health Care in Washington, Pa.

Mary Jane Bucholz
Mary Jane Bucholz

Mary Jane Bucholz, 76, formerly of Dempseytown, passed away Sunday Feb. 19, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness.

Barbara Shreffler
Barbara Shreffler

Barbara (Bobbie) Louise (Neeley) Shreffler, 95, formerly of Homestead Campus in Gerry, NY went home to her Lord, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at WCA Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Arthur 'Bud' Harman
Arthur 'Bud' Harman

Arthur “Bud” Harman began his life at Wolf’s Corners, Clarion County, on June 13, 1930, and he went to his Heavenly rest on Feb. 16, 2023.

Albert A. Jacks
Albert A. Jacks

Albert “Al” A. Jacks, aged 87, passed away peacefully at his Clarion home on Feb. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey M. Crawford service set

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today (Monday) at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton for Jeffrey M. Crawford, a well-known former Emlenton resident, who passed away Jan. 21, 2023 in Lowell, Indiana.

Alice Marie Askins
Alice Marie Askins

Alice Marie Askins, 91, of Rocky Grove, was surrounded by her grandchildren as she passed on to a better place on Feb. 18, 2023.

James Allen Rex
James Allen Rex

James Allen Rex, 55, of Shippenville, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Feb. 17, 2023 following an extended illness.

Neil S. "Dusty" Kurschinske

Neil S. “Dusty” Kurschinske, 71, of Seneca, died early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, following an illness.

Margaret Proano
Margaret Proano

Margaret Proano, 57, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.